CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses serial killers and sexual abuse.

Following the announcement that Ryan Murphy is turning his serial killer biopic series Monster into an anthology, it has now been revealed who will be the focus of Season Two following the controversial Season One featuring Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

ICYMI: Netflix previously announced that “following the record-breaking success” of its first season, two more instalments are on the way.

Following the record-breaking success of DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan will create two more installments that will focus on other monstrous figures who have impacted society.



A second season of The Watcher has also been greenlit! pic.twitter.com/NmFdj6soJj — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2022

Here’s everything we know about Monster Season Two so far.

Who is Monster Season Two about?

The second season of the successful but despised series will chart the shocking story of the Menéndez brothers, who were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menéndez.

Netflix and Murphy have confirmed that they’ve already started working on Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which will be the follow-up to Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

According to Variety, Netflix revealed it has “exclusive access” to Lyle and Erik Menéndez to participate in a documentary feature from Campfire Studios.

The case recently returned to the headlines due to the Peacock docuseries Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed which spotlighted the allegation by Roy Rosselló, a former member of the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo, who alleges he was sexually assaulted as a teenager by Jose Menéndez, the boys’ father.

The brothers themselves were also sexually abused by their father.

When will play the Menéndez brothers in Monster Season Two?

No casting announcements have been revealed just yet but if history is any guide, Ryan Murphy will probably select from within the family.

So you can expect an actor who’s appeared on American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Scream Queens or another Ryan Murphy project to play the brothers.

Where can I watch Monster Season Two?

Just like Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster Season Two will appear on Netflix, probably some time at the end of the year or in 2024.