Love Island UK’s Golden Couple Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Have Split After Five Years

Love Island UK golden couple Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have split after five years together.

Hague and Fury met on Love Island UK in 2019 where they were runners-up in the competition. The 25-year-olds went on to get engaged in 2023 and have a baby girl together named Bambi, one.

Now, a year after their engagement, the couple took to their Instagram Stories to share that they were calling time on their relationship. But while many celebs choose to release identical statements, Hague and Fury’s were different in message and tone, sparking loads of speculation about the reason for their break up online.

Love Island UK’s golden couple is no more. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)

“I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship,” Fury’s statement began.

“The past five years have led us to having our beautiful baby girl Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority. Please respect our privacy, and our family’s privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”

(Image: Instagram / Tommy Fury)

As you can see, Fury’s statement was straight to the point. However, Hague’s statement was much more emphatic.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this,” she said, in her own Instagram story.

“After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.”

(I’d just like to chime in here to throw some emphasis on the phrase “especially not in this way”. Moving on, we’ll discuss this later.)

“I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority,” Hague continued, thanking her followers for the love and support they have shown her and Fury.

“You have all been part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.

“Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time. I’ll be back when it feels right,” she concluded.

(Image: Instagram / Molly-Mae Hague)

Look, I know when we get these joint statements from celebrities we analyse them to death, extracting meaning from not only the language but the format, the platform it’s announced on and other contextual clues. But I think it’s fair to say that in this case, you don’t have to be a genius to figure out that Hague is upset, and is implying that she has been wronged in some way, shape or form by her former partner.

While we don’t know the whole story, it’s worth noting that Fury was the first one to post a statement. Then, an hour later, this was followed up by Hague’s more detailed statement.

Although this is the first we’re hearing about the split, back in August, Molly posted a vlog to her YouTube channel where she candidly reflected on the difficulties of solo parenting. While she was still technically with Fury, she said that he was so busy creating his audiobook project that she was looking after their daughter single-handedly.

“He’s done it now, and I’m so proud of him, because I know that was a really big deal to him, but I have been solo parenting pretty much the entire week. Actually I’ve been solo parenting for like, two weeks now, basically because Tommy’s just been so busy,” she said.

“When he’s home from doing work and stuff, he’s so incredible and so helpful. I can’t say any different, like, he’s such an incredible dad, but I have been this week, like, just really… mum life has been mum lifeing.”

Now that the breakup is confirmed, some fans have been speculating that Fury’s absence led to the split. But as we are all gossip gremlins at heart, fans have taken to social media to share their theories behind the relationship breakdown, with many suspecting that a little cheating scandal may be afoot.

Both Hague and Fury recently starred in a Netflix reality series entitled At Home With The Furys which followed them, along with Fury’s half-brother Tyson Fury who is also a professional boxer. Seeing their at-home dynamic helped solidify them as one of Britain’s favourite couples. And with over 13 million followers on Instagram between them, many are referring to their split as this generation’s Charles and Diana. Incredibly dramatic but I am sooooo here for it.