Over the weekend, Love Island UK star turned influencer Molly-Mae Hague came under fire over super fucking privileged comments she made during a podcast interview.

While speaking on , the influencer opined that since we “all have the same 24 hours in a day,” we should all be able to achieve anything. Um, ok hun.

At one point she even said “we all have the same amount of hours in a day as Beyoncé,” implying that we should all be at Beyoncé’s level and I can’t even begin to tell you how wrong that statement is.

“You’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it,” Molly-Mae said. “Like you can literally go in any direction. When I’ve spoken about that before in the past I have been slammed a little bit, with people saying ‘It’s easy for you to say, you’ve not grown up in poverty, you’ve not grown up with major money struggles, so for you to sit there and say that “We all have the same 24 hours in a day” it’s not correct’.”

Molly-Mae then doubled down on her remarks and added, “And I’m like but technically what I’m saying is correct, we do. So I understand that obviously we all have different backgrounds and we’re all raised in different ways and we do have different financial situations, but I think if you want something enough you can achieve it.

“It just depends to what lengths you wanna go to get to where you wanna be in the future, I’ll go to any length. I’ve worked my arse off to get to where I am now.”

Although the podcast dropped in December, the backlash only just kicked up over the weekend after a clip of the chat was shared on social media.

Today Molly-Mae solved poverty by telling everyone to just work harder. — Freddie (@FreddieBailey96) January 6, 2022

If you’re homeless just buy a house ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nRBVLBx8a9 — ???? (@tsrbys) January 5, 2022

People in poverty realising there’s 24 hours in a day:#mollymae pic.twitter.com/TzxW4Rq4vl — Ęl Stacko (@FredStewart_) January 6, 2022

Molly-Mae when she sees a homeless man not making use of their 24 hours pic.twitter.com/ekYKfq4Agj — Dan???????? (@CpfcDan_) January 8, 2022

Molly-Mae at 22 makes more money from her PLT job in one year than I will in the next 25 years. The sole reason that she is creative director of PLT is because she is white, skinny and pretty and went on a reality show where the aim is to get famous by pretending to find a bf https://t.co/QbeJSosO3u — Eve Cunnington (@evecunnington) January 6, 2022

I watched the whole interview and she comes across so tone deaf it’s a bit cringe. My mummy works 12 hour shifts and isn’t as rich as Molly-mae ???????? Maybe she should just work harder !!!!! https://t.co/1hihnNFW3u — Darraaagh☀️ (@DarraghMathews0) January 6, 2022

Molly-Mae is just another capitalist parasite using the guise of "hard work" to cover up how she really made so much money, which is the exploitation of human labour. https://t.co/U0jcYCfYmf — Leo (@Leodave12) January 6, 2022

I like Molly-Mae but going on love island and getting endless contracts from that platform is NOT working your arse off ????????‍♀️#mollymae — Kayleigh Ennis (@KayleighEnnisxx) January 6, 2022

Molly-Mae has since issued an apology on Instagram for the comments she made during the podcast.

In a statement shared to her 6.2 million followers, the influencer wrote: “I wanted to come back online today as normal but I feel like before I do I just wanted to say this. When I say or post anything online, it is never with malice or ill intent. I completely appreciate that things can affect different people in different ways, however I just want to stress that I would never intend to hurt or upset anyone by anything that I say or do.

“I apologise to the people that have been affected negatively or misunderstood the meaning of what I said in the podcast, the intentions of the podcast were only ever to tell my story and inspire from my own experience.”

I dunno about you, but that apology feels very much like ‘I’m sorry that YOU misinterpreted my PERFECTLY NORMAL statement.’

Girl, bye. Let’s leave ignorant reality stars in 2021, shall we?