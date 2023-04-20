Remember The Simple Life with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, a show which is arguably the real MVP of reality television? Well, it turns out an Australian show inspired by the deeply iconic series called Model Farmers is about to drop, with a heap of OnlyFans creators set to get down and dirty out bush.

I, for one, cannot fucking wait.

The premise of Model Farmers is simple: six gorgeous gals will hightail it to a 100,000 acre sheep farm in the Australian outback where they’ll need to do shit that farmhands normally do.

I’m not the best person to go into more detail about such activities, seeing as the only time I frequent a farm is once every few years when we have Christmas lunch at my aunt and uncle’s horse farm and I need to take antihistamines and steroids because I am allergic to horsies. I am a city slicker from way back.

But alas, I digress. Judging by the Model Farmers Season Two trailer, it appears the OnlyFans creators will be forced to shovel turds, herd and shear sheep and drive tractors.

If, like me, you’re wondering whether one needs a licence to operate a tractor, ’tis not a requirement if you’re just kicking back on a private property.

I’m not here to yuck the Department of Transport’s yum, but I can’t imagine it’s a good thing to allow people to go gung-ho with a front-end loader sans extensive training. Call me the fun police all you wish, but don’t come crying to me when a hay bale falls on your head.

The lasses who will be trading ring lights for Akubra hats are Married At First Sight Season Nine bride Kate Laidlaw, Love Island Australia alumni Millie Fuller and Phoebe Thompson and influencers Natty Zach, Henny Moody and Lara Gya.

To add further shit to the stew, the OnlyFans creators will be split into two teams so they can compete for the prized Model Farmers trophy.

The show will air exclusively on OFTV — OnlyFans’ streaming service — with the first episode dropping on April 21, 2023.