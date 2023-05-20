Auli’i Cravalho, the original voice actress of Moana, has revealed that she will not be reprising her role for the live-action version of the film in order to make space for other Pacific Islander talent, and we honestly love this move!

Disney has been flipping a lot of its iconic animated films into live-action recreations. The latest Disney movie to get the live-action treatment is The Little Mermaid, which is set to premiere next week.

In early April 2023, news of a Moana live-action remake was made official by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who voiced Maui in the 2016 animated film. During the announcement, Johnson also shared that he would be returning to reprise his role.

However, on Friday, Cravalho shared some bittersweet news on her Instagram in regard to her role in the live-action adaptation. The actress revealed that she would not be coming back as Moana, but instead, she’ll be joining the project as an executive producer, which is also a major ~slay~.

Auliʻi Cravalho has a message for us about the live action #Moana🌀

She will not be reprising her role but looks forward to finding our new Moana. pic.twitter.com/1kwRhZv7Ms — Mario🫧🧜🏽‍♀️ (@mmdisney200) May 19, 2023

Cravalho said: “When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role.”

“I believe it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell,” the star added.

“I’m truly honoured to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent to honour our incredible Pacific peoples, cultures and communities that help inspire her story, and I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come. Mahalo.”

As someone who really values representation in media, I totally support her choice! Even though she played Moana very well, it’ll be very interesting to see how she will re-invent the story as an executive producer.

Fans of both the movie and the actress have flocked to her comment section with their support.

YouTuber and artist Tim Chantarangsu wrote on her IG post: “Executive producer subtle FLEXXX”.

Another person wrote: “I’m so proud and excited to see what you’ll do for this film!!!”

Other people thanked the singer for opening space for more Pacific Islander talent.

One user referenced their disappointment towards the recent Lilo and Stitch casting, writing, “Much respect to you Auli’i. With the issue of colorism in the Lilo and Stitch remake, while it would be interesting to see the same actress portray the character in a live-action remake. I appreciate that you want this version of the role to go to someone who could reflect Moana authentically. Excited to see more of your involvement in this project.”

ICYMI: Earlier this year, Disney recieved an immense amount of backlash due to some of their casting choices for the upcoming live-action Lilo and Stitch. Folks online accused the company of whitewashing their beloved characters.

It really is bittersweet because Cravalho has an incredible voice but it’s amazing that she’s given an opportunity for others to shine in a major Disney role.

I reckon that the Moana live-action movie could possibly be one of the best remakes under Cravalho’s direction.