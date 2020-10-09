Mindy Kaling pulled a Kylie Jenner and had a secret baby, without anyone even knowing she was pregnant.

Kaling made the announcement on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, revealing she gave birth to a baby boy named Spencer in September. Shortly after Kaling broke the news on The Late Show, people flocked to the comments on her most recent Instagram post, asking Mindy how she managed to keep it a secret for so long.

“I’m so confused… how did you get away with posting all these pictures during quarantine/last 9 months but don’t look pregnant in any of them. No seriously I’m so confused,” one commenter wrote.

“Anyone else going back through all her posts to see how we missed she was pregnant?? Congrats!” another wrote.

“I’m telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” Kaling said on The Late Show.

“No one even knew you were pregnant!” Colbert said.

“I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people,” she added.

Kaling did not reveal the identity of Spencer’s father, she is also very private about the identity of her first-child Katherine.

Katherine, now 2 1/2 , was born in 2017 and according to Kaling she doesn’t want the public to know who the father is until Katherine is old enough to consent to it.

“My feeling is that, until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” Kaling told The New York Times.

There were rumours circulating that the father could be Kaling’s on-and-off boyfriend and Office co-star B.J. Novak. But those rumours were firmly put to bed by Kaling, who said that Novak is just a close friend and actually Katherine’s godfather.

“The truth is that B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend. He’s the godfather to my daughter, he comes over like once a week. Sometimes he’ll come over just to hang out with her,” she told Good Housekeeping.

“When you’ve known someone for as long as I’ve known him — the time that we met each other, which was like 24. Now, we’re both almost 40. It’s such a long time that he truly is just a part of my family.”

Awwww.