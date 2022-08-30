I truly feel in my bones that if I met Milly Alcock we would become best mates because she is, quite simply, an extremely likeable girl and seems like a hoot and a half. There’s also the fact she celebrated scoring her role in House Of The Dragon by cracking into the vino, which is very relatable of her.

Alcock spilled the tea while chatting to her fellow House Of The Dragon co-star Matt Smith, who also looks like he’d be a decent bloke to get a pint with.

In the vid, Alcock started retelling the story of how she found out she won the role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

“I was at a friend’s house and we were making dinner. Obviously, I couldn’t tell anyone that I was auditioning for [the role],” she said.

“I took a phone call and sat outside and my agent was like ‘Are you sitting down?’ and I was like ‘Oop, yep!’ and then he—”

Smith interjected by saying: “You haven’t got it!” which was very British and banter and The Inbetweeners of him, if you ask me.

Alcock piped back with a peppy: “You haven’t got it! Just so you know!” and the pair laughed and laughed and laughed.

She continued: “And then he told me, and then I kind of freaked out in the backyard and then just kind of came inside and asked if [my friend] had a bottle of wine,”

“He did, so I just got drunk.”

Now, I’m not condoning binge drinking or anything of the sort. But if you consume alcohol, a nice tipple to honour a momentous occasion is a classic act that never goes out of style, much like a little black dress.

Alcock’s also 22-years-old and landed a role on a ‘yuge bloody television series on HBO, so I think she deserved a wine or two — and Smith seemingly agreed with me.

“Amazing,” he said.

“A woman after my own heart.”

Alright Doctor Who, I see you with that little bazinga. You’ve gotta give credit to a man who can deliver a silly one liner in an endearing way that isn’t weird or predatory.