Social media sensation Millie Ford has shared the story of how she met (and fumbled) Travis Kelce about a year before he started dating Taylor Swift. Honestly, the boys at the back of the classroom would be losing their minds over this one.

In a new episode of her new podcast Missed The Memo, Ford shared the story, asking fans “have you ever not realised you were talking to a celeb?”

“Everyone’s like ‘how did you not know?’ and I’m just like ‘I don’t watch American football’,” she said in the clip.

“I went to New York two years ago, I went to this gig, it was actually a DJ, and when we go out into the VIP section, I have this mask on and people are kinda laughing at me,” she began the story.

“I look across to the side and there’s this guy who is pointing at me with my mask on. He points at me and he’s like ‘oh my God, what is that?’, I was like to my friend Lauren, ‘oh my gosh should I go over? He’s kinda cute.’”

Thankfully, Ford’s friend Lauren filmed the interaction and we can only hope that one day it sees the light of day.

She went on to explain how he commented on her mask and her accent, but ultimately, she was having trouble hearing him so she returned to her group of friends, which is when she found out she had just fumbled her chance at being a Super Bowl WAG.

“I cannot hear this guy so I go back to my friends and their jaws dropped, they’re like ‘do you know who that is? Oh my gosh it’s only like the greatest tight end of all time — Travis Kelce.’”

While it may seem wild to think that anyone wouldn’t be able to pick Kelce out in a crowd, you have to remember that this was a year before he met Swift, so if you weren’t American, an NFL fan, or a diehard watcher of his reality dating show Catching Kelce, you could be forgiven for having no idea who he was.

“And I was like ‘who’s that?’ I fumbled Travis Kelce. I had no idea he was gonna end up dating Taylor Swift,” she said.

Before the Swifties come for her, Millie confirmed that nothing happened between the pair, and that she is very happy for the world’s most famous couple.

That could’ve been Millie. (Image: Getty)

Fans quickly flocked to the comments to beg her to post the video.

“OMG post itttt i need to see this🤣🤣 that’s so funny omg i didn’t know who he was before taylor so i would’ve been lost too oops,” one user wrote.

“Release the footage,” another added.

Ford took to her Instagram Stories to ask if she should post the footage, noting that she’s scared she’ll face the full wrath of the Swifties if she does.