Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Millie Bobby Brown‘s new film, Enola Holmes, and it looks like jolly good fun. It’s based on the book by Nancy Springer and tells the story of Sherlock Holmes’ much younger but no less gifted sister. And if that’s not enough for you, it also stars Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin as Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes.

Set in England in 1884, Enola wakes up on the morning of her 16th birthday to find her mother (Helena Bonham Carter!) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why.

Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers, who are both set on sending her away to finishing school for proper young ladies. Uh, no?

Naturally, Enola would rather do anything else so she runs away in search of her mother in London. Mystery ensues.

Two points: A) stellar cast and B) Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes. Henry Cavill is fine, but whenever I see his name I am violently transported back to his tub scene – you know what I’m talking about – from The Witcher. And then that is all I can think about. Henry Cavill is simply too daddy to be Sherlock Holmes. And that’s that.

Anyway, Enola will break the fourth wall a lot in this film so prepare thyself for some shenanigans.

Enola Holmes hits Netflix September 23… I think. Netflix scrambled the release date for a bit of fun, but I believe it rearranges to that date.

alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd ????️‍♀️???? pic.twitter.com/wslDtygxFn — Netflix (@netflix) August 17, 2020

‘Tis awkward if that date does not in fact rearrange to “September twenty-third”.