Miley Cyrus has opened up about her journey to complete sobriety, citing both vocal surgery and therapy as the impetuses for inevitably kicking booze and drugs to the kerb.

Speaking with Variety, Cyrus revealed that she initially became sober to heal from a “really big” vocal cord surgery back in November.

“I’ve been sober sober for the past six months,” she told Variety‘s Marc Malkin. “At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery.”

But in more recent times, she explained, therapy opened up her eyes to the prevalence of addiction and mental illness in her family tree.

“I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable. My dad’s parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, Why am I the way that I am?”

Cyrus also discussed the stigma attached to be sober – something that young folk looking to ditch booze can undoubtably face from their peers.

“It’s really hard because especially being young,” she elaborated. “There’s that stigma of “you’re no fun.” It’s like, “honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.”

But despite the difficulties involved with getting sober, Cyrus notes, the end result is worth it. “The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”