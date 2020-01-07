Thanks for signing up!

Miley Cyrus, hair chameleon, recently treated fans to a sweet dose of nostalgia by growing out her hair and dying it blonde to mirror her iconic Disney character Hannah Montana.

Her Hannah hair lasted for a hot minute which was noice to see but it appears that she’s already gotten bored with it as she’s just taken to Instagram to debut her new style: the mullet.

This ’80s / ’90s lewk is one that would obvs be near and dear to her achy breaky heart ‘coz her father Billy Ray Cyrus famously rocked the mullet way back when.

Here are some throwback pics of Billy Ray with Miley as a tiny tot, for reference:

LOL

Now, without much further adieu, here’s Miley’s take on her papa bear’s iconic hurr, as seen on her ‘gram:

In the cute caption, she also revealed that she’s got new tunes on the way.

“New hair. New year. NEW MUSIC,” she captioned all three posts.

Last year she dropped ‘Mother’s Daughter’ which was an absolute banger-filled offering, if you ask me, and I can’t wait to see what she comes up with next, mullet in tow.

Your girl has finally evolved into her final form and the stans welcome her with open arms.