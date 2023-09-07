Miley Cyrus Revealed When She Knew Her Marriage To Liam Hemsworth Was Over & Fck That’s Heavy

Singer and my childhood icon Miley Cyrus has revealed the moment she realised her marriage to Liam Hemsworth was over, and damn, the timing is tough.

The Plastic Hearts singer has recently shared a plethora of experiences, thoughts, feelings and behind-the-scenes information about her life in her incredibly candid TikTok series “Used To Be Young”.

In a new addition to the series, the singer shared the exact moment she knew her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth was donezo and what she believed their marriage was built on.

“So I want to slow down because this is actually serious,” Miley began.

“The day of [Glastonbury] was the day I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship.”

Prior to revealing the exact moment when she felt that their marriage was over, Miley said that her and Liam’s commitment to being married came from a “place of trauma and trying to rebuild as quickly as [they] could”, but it also came from a place of love as they’ve been together for 10 years.

If you’re not familiar with Liam and Miley’s relationship, the pair were first linked together after starring in the 2010 romance drama The Last Song. The pair were on and off up until their engagement in 2016, eventually getting hitched in 2018. Liam and Miley officially divorced in 2020.

With their whirlwind romance, I can definitely understand what Miley said when she described her marriage to Liam as something that came from “rebuilding” and “trauma”.

After revealing what truly happened behind her 2019 Glastonbury performance, Miley reflected on how this was an example of how she put her work first before herself.

“So that was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first, and I guess that’s why it’s so important to me for that not to be the case. That the human comes first,” Miley continued.

Since sharing the intimate reflection of her relationship and divorce, many folks have expressed their support and love for Miley.

“The maturity. The growth,” one person wrote.

“I like how diplomatically she speaks about her relationship with Liam like she’s done some incredible healing since then,” wrote a second person.

“This series has given a much better perspective on her,” wrote a third.

Kudos to Miley for being extremely candid about her marriage and divorce with Liam, which honestly made heaps of people lose faith in love.



I honestly can’t imagine how upset she would’ve been when she came to terms with the status of her marriage right before a ‘yuge show.

Glad to know that she’s putting herself first. It’s what she deserves!