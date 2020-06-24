Look, we’ve all done shit during iso that we’re not proud of, whether it’s an inordinate amount of puzzles, an absolutely hellish looking clay pot or consuming our weight (and then some) in TimTams.

Miley Cyrus, however? Well, she’s abstained from washing her hair, but I’m not here to judge.

… but I am judging, slightly

“In the past four months I think I’ve washed my hair twice,” she said while appearing on an episode of the Variety and iHeart’s podcast The Big Ticket. “Once for you and once for Sir Elton John.”

She went on to point out that she’s wearing a button-up shirt for, like, the third time ever and same.

“I put on a white button-down twice in my entire life,” she said. “Once for this and once for when I interviewed Senator Elizabeth Warren.”

Throughout the discussion, the singer also revealed she’s six months sober following her vocal surgery in November 2019. She explained that it’s something she can share with her current bae Cody Simpson, who is also sober.

“It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘you’re no fun,’” she told Variety. “It’s like, ‘honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.’ The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”

She continued to explain that being sober has helped her focus her energy on singing and songwriting. “It’s been really important for me over the last year living a sober lifestyle, because I really wanted to polish up my craft.”