If you’re looking for your daily dose of female empowerment, you’re in luck because Miley Cyrus is on the latest episode of the infamous Call Her Daddy podcast and oooft, tea is being SPILLED.

Just hours after we first heard rumours of her split from boyfriend Cody Simpson, the juicy-yet-empowering episode dropped online.

Sitting down with host Alexandra Cooper, Miley spilled the tea on everything from her fears of being alone and her poor track record in relationships to the story of her first sexual experiences.

Despite being one of the most successful child stars and female musicians, Cyrus opened up about pretty much everything you’d ever want to ask her. Throughout the hour-long episode, she discussed how it felt to go through her early adult years in the spotlight, when most other people would’ve experienced that in high school and college.

Notably, she spilled the tea on her breakup with Liam Hemsworth and how traumatising her first real breakup was for her.

“At first when I got out of my long time relationship and it didn’t work…that was really like traumatising,” she told Cooper. “Now I’m in a place where I look at it and love it and respect it.”

But even after she got over the initial shock of her breakup, she still struggled with the public’s reception to her moving on.

“I feel like as a woman, I felt like I was villainised for moving on. I really think that’s not acceptable,” she said.

“I would’ve much rather the public, like I guess, villainise me because of for my sexuality,” Miley said in the interview. “But they tried to make me seem disloyal which is so against my f–king character…my character is my everything, that is my foundation, what I thrive on.”

But if you’re just here for the tea-spilling, she also dropped some truth-bombs including her virginity story, and no, it’s not Nick Jonas.

The whole interview is just a super insightful, personal look at Miley’s life and her views on relationships, sexuality and just… life. If you’ve got nothing else planned for your iso weekend, I strongly recommend giving it a listen.