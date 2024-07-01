Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Rumoured Strained Relationship With Dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Growing up as a Hannah Montana stan, the last thing I would’ve imagined was a Cyrus family feud. But unfortunately, we’re in a reality where Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Billy Rae Cyrus and every other Cyrus in the damn book are beefing. Recently, the “Flowers” singer has broken her silence on the whole debacle.

ICYMI: the Cyrus clan has been beefing for the last three years. In pure honesty, no one can really pinpoint exactly when the feud began. But many speculate that it all stemmed from the divorce between Billy and Tish Cyrus back in 2022.

Naturally, when a divorce happens, the kiddos will pick sides. Throughout the years and recent months, it’s been evident which child has picked who.

The Cyrus Family Feud Explained

Miley, Tish, Noah and Billy Ray Cyrus in 2017. (Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

In 2022, Tish and Billy filed for divorce. Months later, it was revealed that Billy (who was 61 at the time) and his girlfriend Firerose (34 at the time) got engaged.

According to multiple entertainment sources, such as E! Online and Radar Online, Miley wasn’t too keen on their upcoming nuptials.

“They love him, but it’s embarrassing to watch him act like a silly fool and spend an absolute fortune on this girl,” a source who claims to be close to Miley told Radar Online.

“To cap it off, he doesn’t want a prenup, and his family thinks that’s ludicrous — he’s worth $20 million.

“The fear is he’s throwing his life away.”

Why do people think Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus are beefing?

It’s been speculated that Miley wasn’t keen on their relationship as Firerose and Billy met 12 years ago on the set of Hannah Montanna.

Recently, Grammy-winner Miley Cyrus made it clear which side she was on in an interview with David Letterman‘s Netflix special My Guest Needs No Introduction.

Here’s what the Bangerz singer had to say.

Miley Cyrus unpacks her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus In an interview with David Letterman

Speaking to Letterman in early June, Miley unpacked what her current relationship is like with her father, telling the talk show host that she was grateful for what he passed down to her, but her “mum is [her] hero.”

“I’m grateful for, first, his genes — my dad has great hair, and I got that,” Miley kicked off.

“But he has a relationship and a foot on the ground to the real and to nature, and he always did, even when he was super famous. I’m grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me.

“He’s almost, like, given me this map, and there is a map of what to do and what not to do, and he’s been — he’s guided me on both.”

She definitely has the best hair. (Image source: Netflix / My Guest Needs No Introduction)

The “Adore You” singer also touched on how she relates to her father’s creativity and how it “made [her] feel safer” about her career moves.

“My dad as a creative and as an artist, in the way that his brain works, has always made me feel safer in my own mind because we’re very similar in some of our ideas,” she continued.

“So I think a lot of his perspective on reality and on life, I’ve inherited from him, more so than the way that I was raised, which, really, my mom raised me.”

Further in the interview, Miley also touched on the differences between Billy’s and her childhood and how it could’ve impacted the way he works.

“My dad had a pretty rough childhood,” she said.

“And my childhood, really — I mean, we can go and talk about the hard times or the struggles, turning in my homework and learning my lines was tough — but I had food, I had love, I grew up in a beautiful big house, and my dad didn’t have that.

“And so I have a lot of empathy and compassion for his childhood, which obviously developed to create the man that he is now, that I have a lot of love for.”

During the interview, Miley also made a cheeky comment — which some fans have taken as shade towards her father — claiming she “inherited the narcissism.”

Billy and Miley back in 2021. (Image source: Vijat Mohindra/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

What happened before Miley’s interview with letterman?

Noah and Miley take sides in the divorce

In 2023, Tish got married to actor Dominic Purcell. Although Miley Cyrus, alongside her siblings Brandi Cyrus and Traci Cyrus, were in attendance for their mother’s big day. Netizens noticed that Noah and Braison Cyrus were nowhere to be seen.

In what has been dubbed a shady move, Noah shared photos with Braison where she was sporting a Billy Ray t-shirt during the nuptials.

Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus skipped their own mother Tish Cyrus's wedding to Dominic Purcell and spent their day together at Walmart in Los Angeles, Noah was in a Billy Ray Cyrus t-shirt, and was also allegedly making fun of Tish online.

Miley Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus and Trace…



Miley Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus and Trace… pic.twitter.com/XSapTgwElE — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) August 20, 2023

Rumours of a Cyrus love triangle begin to bubble

Following Tish’s new marriage to Dominic, rumours began to circulate that the Prison Break actor hooked up with Noah before marrying her mum.

An unnamed source told PEOPLE Noah was “offended” by Tish’s union with Dominic as they’d been “friends with benefits.”

“They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up,” the source claimed.

“Tish knew he had been seeing Noah.”

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that “Tish didn’t invite Noah” to her wedding “because she thought it would cause a scene and drama.”

This love triangle has never been confirmed by anyone involved and is speculation, so please, take it with a grain of salt.

Back in 2023, in an interview with *sigh* Joe Rogan, Miley briefly spoke about Noah Cyrus’ music and described it as “depressing” and that she’s an “emo kid”.

In a TikTok, which shared a snippet of Miley’s interview, Noah commented: “The disrespect in this video…”

Noah Cyrus comments under TikTok of her sister Miley Cyrus interview about growing up with a famous sister.

"The disrespect in this video…"



“The disrespect in this video…” pic.twitter.com/B19b1eVMfG — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) October 11, 2023

Miley Cyrus subtly shades Billy Ray Cyrus in Grammy’s speech

The 2024 Grammys was definitely a glorious day for Miley stans, because after yonks miss girl got her first Grammy for “Flowers”.

However, during her acceptance speech, Miley seemingly thanked everyone but Billy Ray Cyrus.

Fans who’ve followed her career from Hannah Montanna clocked the shade ‘cos duh! It’s without a doubt Billy Ray played a huge part in Miley’s career as he played her on-screen dad in the beloved kids’ show.

Despite this, a source told Us Weekly that Billy has attempted to reach Miley to congratulate her on the ‘yuge achievement.

Noah Cyrus reportedly moving on from feud with Tish, but not with Dominic Purcell

An unnamed source told US Weekly in May 2024 that Noah wanted to “move forward” from the beef she has with her mother.

“It’s been over a year ago at this point, and Noah has definitely moved on and she’s over it. At the end of the day, Tish will always be her mom and she doesn’t want to hold any resentment towards her,” the source said.

In the same month, Noah shared some throwback photos of Tish on her on her Instagram Story.

Noah Cyrus shares an old picture with her mom Tish on her story.❤️

During the same month, Billy filed for divorce from Firerose over “irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct” as per PEOPLE. The publication also reported that the “Old Town Road” singer filed for an annulment on the grounds of fraud.

Recently, Firerose spoke to Page Six about her short marriage to the “Achy Breaky Heart” artist, alleging the singer had very strict rules”.

“I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done,” she claimed.

“It was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave.”

As of writing, Billy, nor the rest of the Cyrus family, have yet to respond to Firerose’s claims.

