Miley Cyrus has opened up about her experiences with sexism behind the scenes of the VMAs, where she was met with some pretty gross comments from the director himself.

Opening up about this to Joe Rogan on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Miley divulged that during rehearsals for her incredible ‘Midnight Sky’ performance, the director of the VMAs put her gender into question, saying that “we wouldn’t be dealing with this if a guy was doing it.”

“I was just asking some questions, not even on some diva shit,’ she said, ‘I wanted the lights to be turned off and then the lighting of the room to just be lighting me. So no key light, no beauty light.

‘The beauty light is always used on women and I said turn the fucking lights off. You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn’t turn the beauty light off.

“They said, ‘Okay, we’ll just do the same thing that we would do with the guys,’ because that’s what I want.

“And then something that I was doing… for the VMAs, my bracelets kept getting caught in all this shit and they said, ”you want to be treated like a guy? We wouldn’t be dealing with this if a guy was doing it.'”

To this Miley refuted with: “Well a guy wouldn’t be doing this because a guy doesn’t sell your show with sex the way that I’m going to.”

At the end of the conversation, Miley called the interaction “A ridiculous conversation and also embarrassing.”

She also had a moment to spare during the interview to roast Joe Rogan on his very own podcast, which is honestly why we all love her.

Later on in the podcast, Miley opened up about her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, saying that she found the experience quite tough on her.

“What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore, that’s OK, I can accept that,” she said.

The VMAs have not yet publicly commented on the accusations.