TikTok’s favourite white boy of the month Miles Teller has revealed he had legit jet fuel in his blood while filming Top Gun: Maverick. I mean that in a literal, medical-mystery way and not in a metaphorical way, just so we’re clear.

Teller was being interviewed on Late Night With Seth Myers about his role in Top Gun: Maverick. You know, the one where he does that saucy little shoulder wiggle?

Anyway, in the interview Teller talked about filming a specific pilot sequence for the flick.

“We landed and I though ‘Man, I’m not feeling too good’,” he said, per IndieWire.

“I was really hot and I just started itching like crazy. So I got out of the jet.

“I’m just covered in hives — head to toe.”

Miles Teller said he went to a doctor and got blood analysis work done.

“I’m in an oatmeal bath that night. I have sensitive skin anyway truth be told, Irish-Scottish skin,” he said.

I hate to relate but man, I do.

Wildly, when the blood test results came back it turned out Miles Teller had “flame-retardant, pesticide and jet fuel” in his blood. Not a good combination to have swirling around in there, I’d say.

Even wilder than the blood test results was co-star Tom Cruise’s response on set the next day.

According to Teller, Cruise asked him what the docs found in his blood.

“I was like, ‘Well Tom, it turns out I have jet fuel in my blood’,” Teller said.

“And without even skipping a beat Tom goes, ‘Yeah, I was born with it, kid’. So that was a very Tom moment for me.”

Ugh. I just did a full body shudder. Tom Cruise is giving IRL corny action movie dialogue there, which is probably why so many dads love him.

In fairness to Miles Teller, I think any human person would probably experience an allergic reaction if they had a cocktail of fuels in their blood.

I have to ask though — how the fuck do you end up with jet fuel inside you in the first place?