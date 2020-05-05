I haven’t thought about Twilight in years. The font of the title alone, how it curves at its tips, gives me whiplash. So the very fact that Stephenie Meyer has decided to publish Midnight Sun years after my Twilight phase shrivelled up and died has made my head spin. I will think of nothing else this week. I’m 12 again. Time travel – real.

“I’m happy to announce that Midnight Sun is finally (very close to) ready!” Meyer announced on her website. “And will be in bookstores on August 4th. I hope this announcement doesn’t seem ill-timed; I really considered delaying the release until the world was back to normal. However, 1) who knows when that will be? And 2) you guys have waited long enough. Much longer than long enough, actually.”

Meyer has worked on the book for 13 years. Good lord.

“I’m not the same person I was then. My children have all grown up. My back got weird. The world is a different place. I can only imagine all the things that have changed for you.

“But completing Midnight Sun has brought back to me those early days of Twilight when I first met many of you. We had a lot of fun, didn’t we?” she wrote. Oh, we did.

Midnight Sun will hit shelves August 4, 2020.

Meanwhile, on Twitter.

(I genuinely lost it at all of these)

I love this Twitter account.

FUCK.

WHIP. LASH. 

Honestly, what’s next?

Image: Twitter / @lexcanroar