I haven’t thought about Twilight in years. The font of the title alone, how it curves at its tips, gives me whiplash. So the very fact that Stephenie Meyer has decided to publish Midnight Sun years after my Twilight phase shrivelled up and died has made my head spin. I will think of nothing else this week. I’m 12 again. Time travel – real.

“I’m happy to announce that Midnight Sun is finally (very close to) ready!” Meyer announced on her website. “And will be in bookstores on August 4th. I hope this announcement doesn’t seem ill-timed; I really considered delaying the release until the world was back to normal. However, 1) who knows when that will be? And 2) you guys have waited long enough. Much longer than long enough, actually.”

Meyer has worked on the book for 13 years. Good lord.

“I’m not the same person I was then. My children have all grown up. My back got weird. The world is a different place. I can only imagine all the things that have changed for you.

“But completing Midnight Sun has brought back to me those early days of Twilight when I first met many of you. We had a lot of fun, didn’t we?” she wrote. Oh, we did.

Midnight Sun will hit shelves August 4, 2020.

Meanwhile, on Twitter.

(I genuinely lost it at all of these)

how i assume robert pattinson is feeling with the new twilight book be announced: pic.twitter.com/Sksjf5znTy — madelaine???? (@madelaineerose) May 4, 2020

Robert Pattinson just threw his phone into the fucking ocean — Lex Croucher (@lexcanroar) May 4, 2020

Robert Pattinson realizing he will be asked again about Twilight,Edward Cullen and now #MidnightSun pic.twitter.com/jfbNuccQ1a — Mr Ninja (@Robsjaw) May 4, 2020

Robert Pattinson waking up to the news about #MidnightSun knowing he will be expected to star in another Twilight saga movie. pic.twitter.com/V1bJNgbFaa — Garrett Burgess (@garrettrburgess) May 4, 2020

Robert Pattinson when Summit Entertainment approaches him about playing Edward Cullen once again in the #MidnightSun movie pic.twitter.com/VHjinacvIf — ✰ allison polk ✰ (@allipolk) May 4, 2020

Robert Pattinson when he realizes his next press tour is gonna involve so many Twilight questions because Stephenie Meyer is releasing a new book pic.twitter.com/gvjLjlkRBc — Ray Lewis (@RayLewis1997) May 4, 2020

me when my friends try to tell me i can’t go through my twilight phase again just bc #MidnightSun is getting published pic.twitter.com/BJh1bOL0yU — ‏َ (@journaIstom) May 4, 2020

Stephanie Meyer outside Robert Pattinson's house trying to get him to do the audiobook for #MidnightSun pic.twitter.com/ELH9sNi2YH — Lauren (@feistymexarican) May 4, 2020

What I most hope from MIDNIGHT SUN is that we understand why the Cullens, who presumably could be doing anything they want, keep going to high school over and over again. — Samantha Shannon (@say_shannon) May 4, 2020

I love this Twitter account.

Haven't we suffered enough https://t.co/bRFx8ghvmp — Professor Snape (@_Snape_) May 4, 2020

my official statement on the Midnight Sun news pic.twitter.com/i2cXlZZMI2 — Gabby Noone (@twelveoclocke) May 4, 2020

my 12-year-old inner girl is really excited about this call me crazy but this is my shit #MidnightSunpic.twitter.com/q4VjGURod8 — ari carstairs (@bazvampitch) May 4, 2020

FUCK.

my brain: you don't have time to reread all the twilight books before #MidnightSun my heart: pic.twitter.com/oMtjGyfcsU — emma lord (@dilemmalord) May 4, 2020

Teen me about to dig out all my old Twilight books to prep for #MidnightSun pic.twitter.com/9sWBmHqmYj — Lexi (@the_lexxorcist) May 4, 2020

WHIP. LASH.

Honestly, what’s next?