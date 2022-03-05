Weird crush of anyone born in the 90s-slash-early-2000s Michael Cera has officially become a dad. His long-term partner Nadine recently gave birth to the couple’s first child: at least, according to Amy Schumer.

Cera and Schumer are co-stars in a new Hulu comedy called Life & Beth. The pair were chatting about the show to Entertainment Tonight.

Amy Schumer was talking about her 2 year-old kiddo Gene when she spilled the baby-sized beans.

“Michael has a baby, too. Is that public knowledge?” she said.

“I just outed him, I just outed his baby.”

Michael Cera confirmed hashtag babygate. He told the publication he and his partner were “right at the beginning of it. We’re doing the very basics right now.”

As someone who doesn’t have kids, I have no idea what the very basics are. Nappies? Milk? I’m at a loss, but happy for Michael and Nadine.

I am hoping, wishing and praying that they named the baby George Michael Bluth Cera, though.

Nadine and Michael Cera are a super private couple. It was reported that they got married in 2018, but they’ve never actually confirmed it. I fkn love an extra-mysterious celebrity couple, it keeps the blood thrumming through my veins.

Cera also previously dated icon, legend and sexual awakening of everyone I know Aubrey Plaza. The pair starred in Scott Pilgrim Vs The World together in 2010. At the time they kept their relo quiet, but in 2016 Plaza confirmed that they dated for a year and a half.

God, to be a fly on the wall watching Aubrey Plaza and Michael Jokes doing grocery shopping and running errands together.

Plaza told RuPaul Charles that she “dated [Michael] for a long time” while she was a guest on his podcast.

“We love each other, and we’re still really good friends … He’s just a weird little freak and we speak the same language,” she said.

I can’t wait for someone I deeply admire to call me a weird little freak. What a bloody compliment.

And now he’s a dad!!! Congratulations to Michael and Nadine, as well as to anyone who had a huge crush on Michael Cera in Juno when they were 12. He’s a certified DILF now.