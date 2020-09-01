Michael B Jordan has posted up a heartbreaking tribute to co-star and close friend Chadwick Boseman, who died last month following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Taking to his Instagram, Jordan admitted he’d been trying to find the words to convey his deep grief for Boseman, who Jordan said has been there since the very start of his career.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel,” Jordan wrote.

“I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything.

“I wish we had more time.”

After he got his big break in The Wire in 2003, 16-year-old Jordan replaced Boseman in the long-running US soap opera All My Children, taking on the role of Reggie Montgomery after Boseman was fired for speaking out about how the character was portrayed in the show.

“Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me,” Jordan wrote in his big memorial post.

“You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness.”

The pair famously starred together in Black Panther, and had a strong bond offscreen as well, hitting up NBA games and celebrating each others birthdays.

Jordan rounded out his message to his late friend by recognising all the things he’s going to miss about Boseman, including sharing scenes and his honesty and humour, and says he’s determined to live the rest of his life the way that Boseman did.

“I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts,” he said.

“I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets.”