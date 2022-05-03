A joyous Met Gala day to all who celebrate! We’ve feasted our eyes on some of the most elaborate costumes this side of the Red Rooster line all day — and we’ve also gawked at some huge fkn misses.

Apart from the costumes one of the best parts of Met Gala day is all of the outrageous memes. After all, what good are ultra-rich celebrities playing dress up if we can’t make fun of them?

We middling folk need to keep ourselves entertained somehow. Thus, we’ve collected all of the standout memes from this year’s Met Gala. Yes, Kylie Jenner memes occupy most of this article. Homegirl looked WILD, did she expect the internet to just say nothing??

Let’s get into some memes already.

hilarious that today is both eid and the met gala. i'm scrolling through instagram seeing the biggest celebrities in the world getting eaten alive by any random group of muslim people taking pics in front of their garage door — rishi mahesh (@rishipuff) May 2, 2022

SHE’S JUST A REPORTER???? YALL WE HAVE A CINDRELLA SITUATION HERE BECAUSE THIS GIRL JUST OWNED MET GALA #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/3VQ7NFScNL — “ (@vegasplswin) May 2, 2022

THIS IS SENDING MEEEE EMMA??? pic.twitter.com/HPFAYs1ays — ivette 🪩 (@cherriesfilm) May 3, 2022

It wouldn’t be the Met Gala without a couple of memes joking that random people have arrived. Here’s one starring Optus queen Gladys Berejiklian.

Gladys Berejiklian strikes a pose at the #MetGala2022!! Anna Wintour allegedly asked the current Optus employee where she purchased her heels. pic.twitter.com/rrFzsJBAhm — martin 🪐 (@MeIissaCaddick) May 2, 2022

me sitting on the couch in my pajamas judging all the met gala looks #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/tmoy4yBdza — z a f (@soitsdelicate) May 3, 2022

You’d be lying if you said you weren’t scrutinising every look in your PJs with a cup of warm coffee in front of you. Comfortable critique!

in my opinion the met gala should revolve around zendaya's schedule cuz that shit doesn't make sense without her https://t.co/Ch1Tz5GX33 — jay (@hunstiers) April 21, 2022

Alright, now let’s get into the hilarious Kylie Jenner memes. The worst dressed attendee by far.

the snapback on the jet black extensions + sheer white ICE top is giving thursday late night @ Parramatta Westfield circa 2009! kylie when are you moving here babe!!! Cumberland Council will embrace you more than calabasas ever has pic.twitter.com/Y8PvEPp0LO — bianca davino (@biancccadavino) May 2, 2022

this how fifth harmony used to show up to events pic.twitter.com/JpfbbAdO36 — k ✰ (@wrstbhavior) May 3, 2022

kylie jenner met gala look is what someone would wear if they were getting married at defcon — ruby innes (@rubyinnes) May 3, 2022

Knowing that Kylie has worn Gilded Age looks before for a photoshoot… makes me disappointed over the lewks we could have been served.

Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala looking like this #MetGala pic.twitter.com/UrYacAu54A — jonnie (@j0nie00) May 3, 2022

Fredrik Robertsson being mistaken for Jared Leto was a meme in itself, but he also kind of looked like Scott Disick. The poor bloke couldn’t even enjoy his day at the Met as himself.

Scott Disick in disguise at The Met Gala to spy on Kourtney and Travis #MetGala pic.twitter.com/cwgMt5uxsb — Allyson (@lilacmagnolia) May 3, 2022

(the most boring person you’ve ever met) omg i would KILL the met gala — funnyprettysexygirl (@mackenziemsg) May 3, 2022

olivia wilde’s custody papers have arrived at the met gala #MetGala pic.twitter.com/EthHYAhFy8 — ig: didyoujustsaywig (@2002scoobydoo) May 2, 2022

If you didn’t get that last one, here’s a bit of an explainer for you.

the jpeg of the empty #metgala stairs that people are using for memes has arrived at the #metgala pic.twitter.com/lxBo6xHuzq — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) May 3, 2022

The classic meme format of "Jason Derulo falling down the stairs" at various events has fallen down the stairs at the #MetGala! pic.twitter.com/kmFtrn39Mh — Roger (@iamtherog) May 2, 2022

I must say this next meme killed me. If Blake Lively was (arguably) best dressed at the Met Gala, then this is the best meme of the evening.

sue sylvester has arrived at the met gala pic.twitter.com/DmG0LyfW5j — ‏ً (@ceIiastjmes) May 2, 2022

society if real housewives were invited to the MET Gala instead of tiktokers and youtubers pic.twitter.com/PtP53bjzeD — Aidan (@aidanthereup) May 2, 2022

NO WAY look who just arrived at the met gala!! pic.twitter.com/3HX3OsKwcf — annalisa ♡ saw sonic 2! (@mouseygalore) May 2, 2022

It was not a good night for Emma Stone when it comes to being roasted online. I guess some people can’t appreciate the subtlety and glamour of a simple white dress anymore. I am one of those people.

you are gonna tell me emma stone played fashionista cruella and went to the met like this ? nah get your money back. #metgala pic.twitter.com/rQoOpddnCK — karla (@koredakota) May 2, 2022

And that’s it for the Met Gala memes this year. Until next year, when the celebrities will continue to disappoint us yet again by dressing off-theme.

Anna Wintour if you’re reading this make the theme something truly batshit. No more bad themes my Scorpio queen.