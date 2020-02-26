Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have broken free of the clutches of the Royal Family, they’re free to do whatever the heck they want, such as purchase the home of the youngest self-made billionaire.

Caitlyn Jenner first sparked rumours when she told Loose Women that the pair “were looking for a house in Malibu”.

Now, reports say that they are keen on one house in particular: Petra Manor, the mansion that previously belonged to her daughter Kylie Jenner.

The huge fuck off mansion features eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a swimming pool, a tennis court, an indoor cinema, a bar, a wine cellar and a dance studio (subtlety is clearly their forte).

Catch more pics of the lush location here.

They’re likely keen on this particular location, not because the Kar-Jenners’ famous butts have been on the seats, but because it would bring the pair closer to Meghan’s mama, Doria Ragland, who lives approximately 30 miles away from the property in Windsor Hills.

Hello magazine reports that Princess Diana’s longtime butler Paul Burrell said moving to Malibu would “following in her footsteps” as Harry’s late mother had intended on raising Harry and William there, prior to her untimely death.

It would also fit into Meghan’s plans of returning to Hollywood as she’d be living alongside all of the biggest names in the biz.