This just in: Megan Fox‘s former husband Brian Austin Green feels a certain type of way about her latest couple pic with new beau Machine Gun Kelly, and he ain’t afraid to let the world know.

It all started when Fox shared the following image with Kelly. The pair had been a rumoured item since she appeared in his “Bloody Valentine” music video back in May.

“Achingly Beautiful Boy,” she captioned the selfie. “My heart is yours.”

Now that’s all well and good, but Green, her former husband of 10 years, then clapped back with this ‘gram a mere 3 hours later…

Looks sweet, right? A montage of his children? Re-read the caption.

Yep.

Now let’s zoom in for further impact.

This is either the pettiest response in history or a brilliant clap-back. As for which one, we’ll probably never know. But it is some tea, nonetheless.

Fox and Green’s separation was announced back in May. The pair had been an item since ’04.

A couple months ago, Green had taken to his podcast …with Brian Austin Green to acknowledge their amicable situation.

“We’ve had an amazing relationship,” he said.

“I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

Well then.