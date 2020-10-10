The So Dramatic! podcast always comes though with that good, good Bachelor tea we crave, but there’s a bit of sad news today, with friends of on-again, off-again couple Megan and Jake claiming that they have broken up for good.

Earlier this year, Megan and Jake rekindled things, after he left Bachie In Paradise to get back together with her. In recent weeks, though, there has been speculation that they might be done, after Jake was seen flying solo.

A friend of the couple told So Dramatic! host Megan Pustetto that the couple are no longer together, saying in the latest episode:

“Jake and Megan have officially split … They never wanted to confirm that they were back together because it had always been very rocky with them, but they did try very hard to make it work. They had a business together so they will still be in one-another’s lives.”

The same source claims that Megan has moved out of Jake’s place, and is living with a friend.

Another unnamed person spoke to the podcast, saying that they spied Jake during a recent night out on the Gold Coast, and “he definitely didn’t seem coupled-up, and he was acting very single.”

The couple themselves have not said anything just yet. Jake’s most recent Instagram post features him staring contemplatively into the bush:

Megan, meanwhile, recently shared a throwback pic, saying she want to get “back to nature”:

What could it all mean?! We’ll await some sort of statement from Megan and Jake to find out more.