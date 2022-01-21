“Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

Currently, no cause of death has been confirmed.

Meat Loaf is probably best known for his album Bat Out Of Hell, which is still one of top ten best selling albums of all time.

He also made appearances in loads of iconic films, including Fight Club, Focus, Spice World and Wayne’s World. Plus, who could forget the most iconic: his role as Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, accompanied by absolute banger Hot Patootie – Bless My Soul.

Over the course of his career, he won a Grammy and a Brit Award.

That statement from his official Facebook page thanked fans for their support.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” they said.

“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.

“From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

More to come.