Is It Just Me Or Was Something Missing From The Mean Girls Trailer?

Get in loser, a brand-spankin’ new Mean Girls remake is on its way, 20 years after the original film changed pop culture forever. But although it’s got the same name, characters and general gist as the original, we can expect some pretty huge differences this time around.

Personally, I am very excited. But heaps of people seem to be confused about why on earth the cult-favourite film is already copping a remake.

So, to help with any confusion, we’ve compiled all the biggest questions about the remake in one spot.

What’s different about the Mean Girls remake?

The new Mean Girls film follows the same storyline as the original.

You know, a homeschooled gal called Cady Heron rocks up to a high school in America for the first time and is totally dumbfounded by the social hierarchy before her. She’s quickly befriended by two outcasts, Janis Ian and Damian Hubbard, before becoming infatuated with Regina George, the leader of a group of popular girls called The Plastics.

Then, chaos ensues.

(Image Source: Mean Girls, 2004)

I know this storyline better than I know myself.

But while the new film has the same characters and general plot as the 2004 classic, it’s not a generic remake. The new film is based on the musical adaptation of the original movie.

Mean Girls The Musical first premiered in 2017 with music written by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. As you’d expect, the musical was a huge hit, spending two years on Broadway before the show headed on an ongoing national US tour.



Is there a trailer for Mean Girls?

Great news, the Mean Girls trailer has dropped and so far there have been pretty mixed responses to it.

Some viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming it looked like “a mess” whereas others (millennials) were just personally attacked by the opening tile which read: “This isn’t your mother’s mean girls”.

Although the trailer was 2:05 minutes of colourful, high school fun, most people just seemed perplexed by how there was barely any indication that it was a musical.

Seems like a pretty weird move for a musical film, no?

Check out the new Mean Girls trailer below.

Who is in Mean Girls?

The new Mean Girls is packed full of incredible upcoming talent, established stars and recurring characters from the original flick — which sounds like the perfect balance if you ask me.

In the lead role of Regina George is American actor and rising pop-star Reneé Rapp, who I reckon is going to be a phenomenon after this film is out. While the multi-talented queen is known best for her role as Leighton Murray in The Sex Lives Of College Girls, it’s not Reneé’s first rodeo putting on Regina George’s stilettos. She starred as the terrifying blonde bombshell on Broadway from 2019 until COVID halted the show in 2020.

The Plastics. They rule girl world. (Image Source: Jojo Whilden/Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures.)

Australian darling Angourie Rice will be playing the role of Cady Heron. Janis will be played by Auli’i Cravalho — who is the voice of Moana — and Jaquel Spivey will play Damian. Bebe Wood will be the iconic Gretchen Wieners and Avantika stars as Karen.

The outcasts!! (Image Source: Jojo Whilden/Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures)

Jon Hamm is taking on the beloved role of Coach Carr while Busy Phillips will play Regina’s mum. Personally, I think that’s the best casting of the whole movie.

“You will get chalmydia…. and die.” (Image Source: Jojo Whilden/Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures.)

Iconic casting. (Image Source: Jojo Whilden/Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures)

As for the beloved returning characters, Tina Fey will be reprising her role as Ms. Norbury and Tim Meadows returns as Principal Duvall.

The drug pusher herself!!! (Image Source: Jojo Whilden/Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures)

“This girl is the nastiest skank bitch I’ve ever met. Do not trust her.” (Image source: Jojo Whilden/Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures)

When is the new Mean Girls coming out?

Mark your calendars because Mean Girls will be hitting the big screen on January 12, 2024.

So far, there’s no word on when or where we’ll see the flick end up on streaming services.

Well, there you have it.

Personally, as a sucker for fun silly musicals, I can’t wait for the new era of Mean Girls but I guess we’ll have to wait ’til next year to see if it’s really any good.