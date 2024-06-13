Matty Healy Is Officially Engaged To It-Girl Gabbriette Bechtel, Confirms His Mum On Live TV

A huge congratulations are in order for The 1975 frontman Matty Healy and model Gabbriette Bechtel who are officially engaged! Meanwhile, commiserations are in order for me and my ickiest, most problematic celebrity crush. I’ll be accepting treats and kind words at this difficult time.

News of their betrothment was confirmed on Wednesday (local time) when the bride-to-be shared two pics of her gorgeous unconventional engagement ring on her Instagram Stories.

The 26-year-old captioned one of the pics with: “MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT”, which — in case you’re not a cool/sexy/hot/girl — is a reference to Charli xcx‘s latest album brat.

I’m obsessed. Talk about, “Call me Gabbriette you’re so inspired aAaaAAhhhh”.

The happy news was also confirmed by Matty’s mum — actor and television personality Denise Welch — during an interview with ITV1.

“They went over to see their friends Charli and George [Daniel] in New York, and I woke up this morning to the fact that they put it on Instagram. He’s got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel —Gabbriette, she’s known as,” she said, going on to describe the black diamond ring Matty designed.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled. She’s from Los Angeles. She’s absolutely gorgeous,” she continued.

The only issue? Gabbriette has a pet rat called Splinter. Thankfully, it’s not a huge dealbreaker for Denise.

“Anyway, we couldn’t be happier. She is everything that I would want in a daughter-in-law.”

I hate how attracted I am to this man. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images) She is so gorgeous I mean come on. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Matty and Gabbriette were first linked in September last year after they were spotted smooching in New York. Fans have speculated that Charli — who is engaged to The 1975 drummer George Daniel — introduced them.

In April 2024, Gabbriette told Homme Girls they met when she went to see The 1975.

“He came to LA and we’ve been in love ever since,” she said.

In April this year, Matty found himself at the centre of a Swiftie hullabaloo when his ex Taylor Swift released The Tortured Poets Department — an album fans believe to be about their on-and-off-again romance.



As a result of Taylor’s connections with Matty, there have been some absolutely bonkers reactions to the news of his engagement by Swifties. But there have also been some A+ memes and I just love the drama of it all.

Hilarious!

Again, congratulations to the happy couple who I am certain will have the most Tim Burton-esque wedding that we’ve ever seen.