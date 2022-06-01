Last week, it was revealed that Glee star Matthew Morrison had been fired from So You Think You Can Dance.

The actor was set to appear as a judge alongside Jojo Siwa andStephen “tWitch” Boss (Ellen DeGeneres‘ DJ).

The only reason given at the time was that Morrison had failed to follow “production protocols.”

In a statement to EW, Morrison said: “After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly.”

He added, “I cannot apologise enough to all involved, and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”

The vagueness led people to believe that he, like many other folks in Hollywood, had been sacked for refusing to get vaccinated.

This has since proven to be false as an insider from So You Think You Can Dance has revealed the actor was fired for sending “inappropriate” messages to a contestant and fuck, not another problematic Glee cast member.

An insider told People that Morrison had “an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant.”

“They didn’t have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media,” the source said.

“She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation.”

The actor and the unidentified contestant “never met up off-set,” People’s source stressed.

“It was just messages that crossed the line.”

Matthew Morrison has yet to comment on the allegations.

This list of non-problematic Glee alum is getting smaller and smaller…