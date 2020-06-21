Thanks for signing up!

[All of Australia, simultaneously] Cube challenge! Cube challenge!

[The judges, banging their knifes and forks on the table, probably] CUBE CHALLENGE! CUBE CHALLENGE!

[Me, writing this recap] CUBE CHALLENGE! CUBE CHALLENGE!

Let’s get to it. We’re all here for the cube challenge. It’s been teasing us all week.

contestants when they figure out what the cubes are: #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/2pCszek9Yw — ???????????????? ????????????????????.???? (@convoswithcandy) June 21, 2020

Things got off to a slowish start, and the contestants had no trouble guessing cubes of apple and tomato.

Suddenly, somehow, Emilia was able to discern that her little cube was radicchio.

Then, Tessa got a bit of a curveball with celery. She even said her cube tasted like celery but didn’t have the right consistency, so she guessed celeriac.

When she found out she had been severed the core, she was livid, and so was the nation.

They gave her the part of celery no one eats. For the first taste test and everyone else gets fucking banana and apple what the actual fuck #MasterChefAU — COYS (@COYS98301578) June 21, 2020

That would be right. Everyone else gets easy strong flavours – Carrot, Apple, Banana, Beetroot, Orange and Tomato and Tessa gets celery core #MasterchefAU pic.twitter.com/mLy1Rk4u3h — The Don (@TheDon36415485) June 21, 2020

That's honestly not fair. Everyone else's first round is so easy compared to tessa's #MasterChefAU — K⍟ | Prison Break???? (@mcufamily) June 21, 2020

Everyone else got apple orange tomato banana and Tessa got celery core ???????????? #MasterChefAU — littleseverus (@littleseverus) June 21, 2020

Talk about anti-Tessa bias! Who gets the heart of a bloody celery?#MasterChefAU — Nicholas Noël ???????? (@nickrnoel) June 21, 2020

#MasterChefAU Who the hell put celery core before durain?? — Neel P (Not Sarah????) (@neels_pandit) June 21, 2020

i’m pissed cause WHO EATS THE CELERY CORE #MasterChefAU — twyla (@jxnahsimms) June 21, 2020

Damn. They did Tessa dirty with that celery???? #MasterChefAU — Ash Rogers (@AshRogers3) June 21, 2020

Some people even started questioning who was getting what cubes.

They gave parmigiana to Laura and a confused celery stalk to Tessa and people think this show isn’t biased #masterchefau — Mabez ???? (@soundslikemabez) June 21, 2020

Isn’t it weird how Poh got Durian and Laura got parmesan #MasterChefAU — ViVi B (@ViVi_RFObsessed) June 21, 2020

Callum, Poh and Laura were absolute guns and nailed everything they were given. Callum guessing starfruit elicited some interesting reactions, too.

Brendan was literally this gif when Callum guessed starfruit #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/e5gbuAyPYb — Fiza Zali (@fizawanders) June 21, 2020

LOL, Brendan having his mind blown by Callum getting the starfruit was so cute. #MasterChefAU — Emma Bruty (@EGirl76) June 21, 2020

Slowly but surely, the cubes got weirder and weirder.

The hardest cube there is is a Rubik's Cube #MasterChefAU — Brandon Black (@Serious_Black96) June 21, 2020

Only 3 cubes left.

The intern is currently running to the store looking for anything that can be chopped into a cube. #masterchefau — Nez (@fraggle73) June 21, 2020

The wildness didn’t die down with round two. In fact, it was almost as wild as the first round.

The goal was to plate up something using at least one ingredient from the five main tastes: sweet, sour, bitter, umami and salty. Some of the resulting dishes looked suspiciously square.

I’m here for the contestants passive aggressively serving cubes of food back to the judges #MasterChefAU — Lynn K. (@_lynnnnk) June 21, 2020

Emelia set out to make parfait out of *spins wheel* chocolate and *rolls dice* Vegemite. Hmmmmm.

Chocolate Vegemite parfait…somewhere John is crying that he didn’t think of that #MasterChefAU — Kiera (@UnderYourPorch) June 21, 2020

Clearly emelia doesn’t recall when Cadbury brought out Vegemite chocolate. It was gross #MasterChefAU — Janelle Berner (@missnellebelle) June 21, 2020

Melissa just having a chat, eating some grapes, being perfect #MasterChefAU — Shell ???????? (@itis_michelle) June 21, 2020

Some interesting things were happening on the pronunciation front.

me every time Tessa mispronounces belacan #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/1dAGyyq0K6 — min ???? animal crossing ???? (@yachink_) June 21, 2020

Poh resisting correcting Tessa’s pronunciation of belacan in the midst of this challenge is heroic stuff #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/qO12n5LRkn — Fiza Zali (@fizawanders) June 21, 2020

can't believe tessa ground up Bella Chan and served her in her dish ???? 1 like = 1 prayer ???? #MasterChefAU — rodney (@angharadyeo) June 21, 2020

Aaaand of course someone had to pull out a hibachi grill. This time, Reynold used it to grill kale. He saw it in a YouTube video, apparently.

Reynold, nothing good usually begins with “I saw someone do it on YouTube” #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/1MW9c1tU0f — Niccy T (@NicReality) June 21, 2020

Is Reynold gonna cook his icecream on that bloody hibaching tonight? #masterchefau — Hayden Quinn (@hayden_quinn) June 21, 2020

But he still kept his cool.

Reynold could build the colosseum in 90 minutes and still be like: #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/1nKZtgH1k0 — Niccy T (@NicReality) June 21, 2020

As the challenge wrapped up, everyone started dropping and breaking shit all over the kitchen! Chaos!

5 second rule Rey! #masterchefau — Thooha A (@Thoodles) June 21, 2020

Reece’s commentary: spotting the rare Emelia-running and calling out the Brendan plate-breaking #MasterChefAU — Fiza Zali (@fizawanders) June 21, 2020

Ooooft, did Brendan put freshly-chopped onions in his dish? When plating up for the judges, things suddenly got very, very emotional.

IS THERE ANY CUTER HUMAN THAN BRENDAN. NO THERE IS NOT EVERYONE SHUTUP #MasterChefAU — Maya (@tweetmayatweet) June 21, 2020

If you didn’t cry with Brendan you’re dead inside #MasterchefAU pic.twitter.com/binWuus4hC — Kris (@aminutewithkris) June 21, 2020

I think collectively, all of twitter just cried for Brendan; and we don’t want him to go.

???????????????? #MasterChefAU — Jules (@bunny_09) June 21, 2020

In the end, it was Brendan who said goodbye. His “umami bomb”, as Jock described it, didn’t quite cut it.

You can actually pin point the second his heart breaks in half.

I dont know what crushed me more, Brendan's or Reece's face. ????????#MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/SvqrRXUz4f — Sam Lopez (@SamLopezAus) June 21, 2020

However, it seems the judges forgot one very important fact:

Why Brendan is not allowed to be eliminated on #MasterchefAU pic.twitter.com/2r8es9m8Vv — joshu (@josduae) June 21, 2020

Spewin.