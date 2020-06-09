Not that anyone should be under any illusions that reality TV is anything other than – let’s say – massaged in the direction producers want, but Poh‘s ability to avoid MasterChef elimination time and time again is starting to wrinkle the brow of fans. And in tonight’s insane episode, a big ole’ pile of fuel got added to that particular fire.

Tasked with recreating Chin Chin chef Ben Cooper‘s Jungle Curry with only the pile of ingredients and no recipe to speak of, Poh’s cook began disastrously and only got worse from there.

Locking a chicken broth in an un-openable pressure cooker without vegetables or aromatics, Poh appeared all but dead in the water with judges noting that hers appeared to be the furthest from the challenge dish.

But in a wild swerve, endearing favourite and literal human sunbeam Sarah Tiong was instead ousted from the competition in inglorious circumstances, with final comments noting that although Poh’s dish was essentially a different plate of food altogether, it was somehow “balanced” better, and therefore that (?) in this Pressure Test (??) where you have to recreate something as close as possible (???) was enough to keep her alive in the competition.

And with that, the already building conspiracy theory of a pro-Poh bias has completely boiled over.

Prior to tonight there were faint rumblings on social media that Poh has a final four berth enshrined in her series contract. They’re not quite so faint anymore.

Beyond blind (and probably baseless) accusations of contractual favouritism, tonight’s episode also drew fan ire for its complicated relationship with traditional cultural cuisine.

Some took umbrage with the show judging its Asian cast members on a Thai curry crafted by a white man, including NSW Greens MP Jenny Leong.

There’s also some consternation regarding Chin Chin’s complicated history with wage theft, which included the restaurant’s owning company underpaying its staff by a whopping $340,000 in the 2017-18 financial year. Which is wild when you consider George Calombaris “voluntarily” walked away from the show after last season for, I stress for legality’s sake, definitely not also that.

Miss you already, Sarah Tiong.

