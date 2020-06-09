Not that anyone should be under any illusions that reality TV is anything other than – let’s say – massaged in the direction producers want, but Poh‘s ability to avoid MasterChef elimination time and time again is starting to wrinkle the brow of fans. And in tonight’s insane episode, a big ole’ pile of fuel got added to that particular fire.

Tasked with recreating Chin Chin chef Ben Cooper‘s Jungle Curry with only the pile of ingredients and no recipe to speak of, Poh’s cook began disastrously and only got worse from there.

Locking a chicken broth in an un-openable pressure cooker without vegetables or aromatics, Poh appeared all but dead in the water with judges noting that hers appeared to be the furthest from the challenge dish.

But in a wild swerve, endearing favourite and literal human sunbeam Sarah Tiong was instead ousted from the competition in inglorious circumstances, with final comments noting that although Poh’s dish was essentially a different plate of food altogether, it was somehow “balanced” better, and therefore that (?) in this Pressure Test (??) where you have to recreate something as close as possible (???) was enough to keep her alive in the competition.

And with that, the already building conspiracy theory of a pro-Poh bias has completely boiled over.

Prior to tonight there were faint rumblings on social media that Poh has a final four berth enshrined in her series contract. They’re not quite so faint anymore.

Honestly @masterchefau you really have outdone yourself. Poh brought a curry that tasted like only turmeric and you send Sarah home. What a fix!! Is it a race for 2nd place? #sendpohhome #MasterChefAU #rort — Ho diddly dankness (@21cabbagestreet) June 9, 2020

So Poh makes a completely different curry and gets the win? Complete bullshit #MasterChefAU — Kelly Lynch (@kellylynch771) June 9, 2020

Is Poh paying you guys or something? @masterchefau seems ridiculously rigged to me… ???? #MasterChefAU — Bel (@bellebonski) June 9, 2020

I feel like the rumour of Poh's contract to reach the top 4 is real now#MasterChefAU @masterchefau — K⍟ | Prison Break???? (@mcufamily) June 9, 2020

So Poh’s tasted nothing like it but that’s better than Sarah’s which was a bit light ???? I’m done with @masterchefau it has become obvious there are clear favourites. #MasterChefAU #ByeFelicia — Bec (@IamBecF) June 9, 2020

The brief WASNT to make a delicious curry it was to make a curry as close to the chefs as possible- so when Sarah and Poh are on polar opposites of the texture Spectrum why should Poh be the one to stay? #MasterChefAU — Kelly Lynch (@kellylynch771) June 9, 2020

The Chin Chin guy said the chilli taste of Poh’s dish was “unpleasant”.. they all agreed. Yet, at the end they said her dish was “balanced”.. ? Righhhht. Also, if I got an unpleasant tasting dish in a restaurant I’d be sending it back. #thePohShow #MasterChefAU — Nidhi (@Happy_kiddo) June 9, 2020

So Sarah’s was closer in flavour to his than Pohs and a Thai curry but Poh makes a Malaysian curry and stays?! ???????????? #MasterChefAU — Aimee Lobban (@aimee_lobbster) June 9, 2020

If Sarah goes it’s because the show wants to keep Poh and I’m gonna be so mad #MasterchefAU — Erin Van Krimpen (@erinaree) June 9, 2020

Sarah becomes a casualty of Poh’s contract with the producers. #MasterChefAU — Nicole Traynor ???????? (@nikolle_t) June 9, 2020

This is bull… when did they say Poh’s dish was balanced? Favouritism week after week ???? #MasterChefAU love you Sarah T! — denni egan (@dennije24) June 9, 2020

You know it’s a crock of shit when even Poh was surprised she was safe. Next challenge why doesn’t she just serve up a couple of slices of toast and kick her feet up- I’m sure the judges would still find a way for it to blow there socks off. Smh #MasterChefAU — Kelly Lynch (@kellylynch771) June 9, 2020

Beyond blind (and probably baseless) accusations of contractual favouritism, tonight’s episode also drew fan ire for its complicated relationship with traditional cultural cuisine.

Some took umbrage with the show judging its Asian cast members on a Thai curry crafted by a white man, including NSW Greens MP Jenny Leong.

I’m not going to be happy if Poh or Sarah go home for ‘failing’ to cook this guy’s curry – for so many reasons #MasterChefAU — Jenny Leong MP 梁珍妮 (@jennyleong) June 9, 2020

the only thing poh did wrong was cook a curry according to her cultural roots, rather than a white guy’s version of it #MasterChefAU — Isha Bassi (@Isha_Bassi) June 9, 2020

ARE THEY SERIOUSLY SENDING SARAH HOME EVEN THOUGH SHE MADE A THAI CURRY AND POH A MALAYSIAN. I’m so angry. Sarah Is a top 3 bloody cook. What a scam. #MasterchefAU — ViVi B (@ViVi_RFObsessed) June 9, 2020

You reckon the Head Chef of Chin Chin learnt how to make jungle curry on his contiki tour?#MasterChefAU — Brendan Wan (@BrendanWan) June 9, 2020

I am very sure any curry serve in South East Asia taste better than Chin Chin. #MasterChefAU — Vinzbug (@bigbuglv) June 9, 2020

Anyone who says an enthic dude from Chin Chin cooks better curry is wrong. Sorry you're wrong #masterchefau — Leehsa (@Leehsawrites) June 9, 2020

I've always had a thing against Chin Chin and their interpretation of Asian food. For Sarah to go home bc she had to replicate a junglr curry made by this guy?! Seriously?! #masterchefau — Cecillia Ma (@CeeMa) June 9, 2020

There’s also some consternation regarding Chin Chin’s complicated history with wage theft, which included the restaurant’s owning company underpaying its staff by a whopping $340,000 in the 2017-18 financial year. Which is wild when you consider George Calombaris “voluntarily” walked away from the show after last season for, I stress for legality’s sake, definitely not also that.

Miss you already, Sarah Tiong.