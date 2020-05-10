Thanks for signing up!

Tonight was takeaway night on MasterChef. Finally, a cuisine we too can indulge in from the safety and comfort of self-isolation.

Did it feel like there was some Deliveroo product placement going on? Kind of. Was it still more relatable than 9dain0% of episodes simply because of lockdown? Yeah.

How convenient…

No one realistically orders takeaway for it to be Masterchef quality, also if this is going to be super realistic, the driver will take 40+ minutes to get there and a few things will be missing #MasterChefAU — Jake Zuccolotto (@JakeZuccolotto) May 10, 2020

….a little too convenient, if you ask some people.

This takeaway challenge seems strangely relevant to iso for a show filmed 5 months ago… #MasterchefAU pic.twitter.com/4pWPk0ug4N — Niccy T (@NicReality) May 10, 2020

But first things first. The ep kicked off with a guess-the-dish challenge featuring a bunch of takeaway classics.

Little did we know how much ~drama~ was about to unfold.

KHANH GASPED BECAUSE HE WAS OFFENDED BY BEN’S MISSPELLING OF VIETNAM #MasterChefAU — Fiza Zali (@fizawanders) May 10, 2020

did anyone else notice that simon said the country of origin for duck was "pancake" #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/vyTbwrCWA6 — Eleanor Robertson (@marrowing) May 10, 2020

What we all expected to be under the cloches tonight #MasterChefAu pic.twitter.com/x2I6QcNdkm — Amy (@AmyTheHalfie) May 10, 2020

On the final dish, the MasterChef producers may have ignited an international dispute over the origin of laksa.

Almost half of the contestants wrote Singapore. Almost half wrote Malaysia. The remaining handful had no idea what they were talking about.

But back to Singapore vs. Malaysia. The judges were only able to mediated this bitter dispute by accepting both answers.

Crisis averted, thanks to the power of diplomacy.

The origin of laksa is TEARING ME APART and also making me VERY HUNGRY #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/dsB4vLHaCF — Tara Watson (@tara_watson_) May 10, 2020

The entire south east asian diaspora is in uproar over this episode #MasterchefAU — no more hibachi grills (@chefsofcolour) May 10, 2020

Hoo this is a risky game that was definitely devised by a white person #MasterChefAU — Dash Jayasuriya (@gameonmoll) May 10, 2020

the masterchef writers just want to highlight the whiteness of these contestants and im here for this comedic value thank you channel ten #MasterChefAU — renee ???? // ke spoilers (@liekestoe) May 10, 2020

Maybe just just wait a min for the ads to finish? #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/Ts8U5RHyjU — Danni (@babooshka_yaya) May 10, 2020

Laksa is indisputably Malaysian and no pleb will tell me otherwise #MasterchefAU pic.twitter.com/1hQY4vi1D0 — Niccy T (@NicReality) May 10, 2020

Now to the cooking. There was a lot of rice being cooked, and the contestants in the gantry has some opinions about that.

Quite strong opinions, actually.

Chris to the gantry: am I doing something wrong? Gantry: #MasterchefAU pic.twitter.com/RngTQFUFP7 — Niccy T (@NicReality) May 10, 2020

Plating up for the judges was a bit different this time around.

Melissa would be eating at home, while Jock and Andy would be eating in the MasterChef kitchen.

Obviously, this called for the most extravagant montage of Deliveroo riders possible. The producers spared no expense to give Melissa a good feed.

Hope this doesn't happen on the way to Melissa's #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/5tC8otvoeE — Paul Cartwright???????????????? (@paul3182) May 10, 2020

#MasterChefAU 4 Deliveroo dudes to deliver 4 meals to one location. pic.twitter.com/oyY8eBzKve — Dave (@davey0511) May 10, 2020

New Fast and the Furious looks lit #MasterChefAU https://t.co/8NZ1QVNxvH — Caitlin (@caitiejayne) May 10, 2020

Biopak food packaging ♻…. but 4 different drivers to deliver to Melissa….. #MasterChefAU — DT (@heydylano) May 10, 2020

But would you look at that. They’re riding plain white scooters, as if we totally forgot about the poor old Vespa outside the kitchen.

Missed opportunity, smh.

OMG THIS IS THE VESPAS RUDOL0H MOMENT!!! IT WAS THERE, IT WAS READY! BUT #MasterChefAU SANTA SAID NO!!!! THOSE OTHET VESPAS ARE GOING TO LAUGH AND CALL IT NAMES!!! FUCK THEM I HOPE IT'S FOGGY pic.twitter.com/JUk7xBSQcb — Kristie Muses (@musemusemadamk) May 10, 2020

OH FUCK OFF, YOU'VE GOT A VESPA THERE. USE THE VESPA #MasterChefAU — The Washing Up (@thewashingup) May 10, 2020

We all need to write fanfic about what we think the vespa is for #MasterChefAU https://t.co/Tst5qvpYd6 — Leah (@forthejokes) May 10, 2020

With Melissa eating from home, literally everyone reckoned Jock and Andy were pretty hopeless on their own.

Like, as in, Melissa beamed rays of goodness from her own home while the rest of the time we were stuck watching two guys whose opinions don’t matter.

Having Jock and Andy judge without Melissa only highlights how much she brings to the show. #MasterChefAU — True Krys (@heartmadeofsoul) May 10, 2020

andy and jock should not be left unsupervised. can melissa come back or at least have Poh stand in her place #MasterChefAU — ⋆bridget⋆\ Break Up Song (@xxteamlmxx) May 10, 2020

This episode has really shown how essential Melissa is to this show. She is the alpha, the #1, the ultimate master. #MasterchefAU — Shell ???????? (@itis_michelle) May 10, 2020

Jock and Andy critiquing on their own exposes how much Melissa carries them ???? #masterchefau — Basic Masterchef Quotes (@BasicMasterchef) May 10, 2020

God jock and Andy are boring without Melissa #MasterChefAU — emma hoy (@emhoy) May 10, 2020

Someone punch andy and jock in their mouths JESUS fuck #MasterChefAU — jenn (@witheyesshut) May 10, 2020

When they remove Melissa from the other judges it really highlights how boring they are compared to her #MasterChefAU — Laura Jensen (@LauraJcookies) May 10, 2020

As we've evidenced tonight, Melissa is the one who is CARRYING this show.#MasterChefAU https://t.co/68zbWQPL27 — Josh ???? (@abangpinoy) May 10, 2020

This episode has missed Melissa #MasterChefAU — Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) May 10, 2020

When the judges got to Ben’s nasi goreng, people were bitterly divided over the fact he gave Melissa a chicken egg for takeaway while he gave the boys a dainty little quail egg.

Sorry 2 different eggs is kinda like cheating in terms of the brief IMO. #MasterChefAU — Daz ???????? (@dcpchiu) May 10, 2020

Melissa commenting on the smart choice of deep-frying the hen's egg is a nod to the adaptability requirement of this challenge #MasterChefAU — Josh ???? (@abangpinoy) May 10, 2020

if laura served 2 different eggs jock would be like #masterchefau pic.twitter.com/fyEqr2dfD3 — len (@thigh_ride) May 10, 2020

But in the end, it was Chris who went home. His curry + beer combo just didn’t cut it.

But the real, uhh, takeaway, from all this, is that everyone orders home delivery. Don’t be a hater who pretends not to. Don’t lie to Khanh.

If you say you don't get takeaway you're a liar #MasterChefAU — khanh (@khanhong) May 10, 2020

Anything else to add, Khanh?

Most Sundays I get a 10 pack of nuggets takeaway with sweet and sour sauce and extra big mac sauce. Then I eat the outside of the nuggets first with the first sauce and the meat I eat with the second sauce. #themoreyouknow #MasterChefAU — khanh (@khanhong) May 10, 2020

Ah, same.