MasterChef Australia staff have reportedly been reminded of the confidentially clause in their contracts after an insider spilled behind-the-scenes tea involving alleged beef between judge Melissa Leong and members of production.

An insider reportedly told The Daily Telegraph that the food queen had “fallen out” with members of Endemol Shine’s beauty crew and as a result, she now “does her own hair and make-up” as she and production staff “no longer want to work together.”

According to reports, the situation worsened when a freelancer was hired to do Melissa’s hair, before later being instructed not to work with her.

Confidential also reported that Melissa accused the crew of bullying back in April after claims the team did not arrange a cake to celebrate her birthday but instead celebrated the birthday of judge Andy Allen.

Following this report, an insider told The Sunday Telegraph that Endemol Shine had warned cast and crew about the confidentiality clause in their contracts.

Apparently the crew were told “in no uncertain terms” that if they breached the confidentiality clause and spoke to the media about what goes on behind-the-scenes then their contracts “would be torn up and they’d be shown the door.”

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Ten and Melissa Leong for a comment.