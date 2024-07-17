MasterChef Australia’s Josh ‘Pezza’ Perry Hits Back At The Outrage Over His Grand Finale Dish

Although MasterChef Australia is arguably one of the most wholesome reality TV shows out there, fans have brutally dragged runner-up Josh ‘Pezza’ Perry over his round-one grand finale dish. The Tassie butcher has since fired back at the haters who claim he’s a one-trick cook.

ICYMI: Tuesday marked the night of nights for cooking fans across the nation. It was the MasterChef Australia finale, with Pezza and Nat going head-to-head for the $250,000 prize.

Get ready to lip-sync for your life!!! (Image source: 10Play / MasterChef Australia)

Although my gut always rumbles at the sight of the dishes served on MasterChef, some fans weren’t too impressed with Pezza’s creation — or lack of creativity.

(Image source: 10Play)

To give you a quick recap, in round one of the MasterChef Australia finale, Nat and Pezza were tasked with a 75-minute challenge where they had to cook a dish surrounding the hero ingredient: black peppercorns.

Nat opted to serve up a scotch egg with sai oua (Northern Thai sausage) with a side of nam prig noom, which is best identified as a Thai roasted green chilli dip.

(Image source: 10Play)

Pezza on the other hand served up a rib eye with fondant potatoes and a brussels sprout purée with a peppercorn sauce.

Although a rib eye steak would have my salivary glands working overtime, folks on X (formerly Twitter) slammed Pezza’s dish, claiming it wasn’t grand finale-worthy.

Now, before the Pezzanators come for my neck, I want to say that in the defence of the man, I totally understand why he chose a steak and veg meal.

For starters, Pezza prides himself on his meat as he is a butcher. After all, his username on Instagram is literally “Pezza_The_Tassie_Butcher”, so it would make sense that he’d pick a legendary cut of meat.

Lastly, why not stick to what you know in a grand finale?

Anyways, here are some of the brutal reactions to Pezza’s round one grand finale dish.

MasterChef Australia fans react to Josh ‘Pezza’ Perry’s grand finale dish

MasterChef Australia’s Josh ‘Pezza’ Perry responds to the grand finale hate

Speaking to PEDESTRIAN.TV, the beloved Tassie butcher shared that there will always be haters, but he said this “keeps [him] on [his] toes”.

“You’re always going to get haters and look, it could have been the undoing of me. But I think if you go into something like that, you cook what you know, don’t you?” Pezza shared.

Sav cooked Sri Lankan, Sumeet cooked Indian, Harry cooked fish. I’m sure if they had that same cook in the grand finale, you would have seen their dishes come out, which they knew. 

“I knew steak, and I just needed to jazz up a bit. So yeah, there’s always going to be haters and that.”

Although Pezza missed out on the MasterChef Australia title, he did cop a nice $40,000 prize for coming second.

Hopefully he builds a ‘yuge steakhouse because I am craving that sweet, sweet iron.

Image source: 10Play

