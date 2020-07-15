…and then there was three. The end stages of MasterChef are always going to produce gut punches, because quite literally not everyone can win it. But even by that emotionally devastating standard, last night’s elimination of Callum Hann was a particularly swift kick in the coight.

Callum, by all accounts a most lovely man indeed, was booted from the competition in fourth place, falling just short of the semi-finals, thanks to some accidentally mushy fish; the result of leaving it in a water bath for a shade too long.

And while his exit from the kitchen was emotional enough, it was the moments immediately following his Round 2 cook-off against Laura Sharrad that provided the biggest tug at the heartstrings.

Following the completion of the challenge, MasterChef cameras lingered on Callum for an extended beat as the gravity of the situation – that either he just ended a good friend’s run in the competition or a good friend ended his – sank in.

The camera stayed with Callum as he visibly tried to wrap his head around the situation, even going so far as to put vision of him asking for a break from filming to air.

God. GOD. What the hell. Why would they do this to me.

READ MORE
Power Ranking The 'MasterChef' Final Four By How Shitty It Is That None Of Them Are Reece

For whatever it’s worth, I’m not the only one that was absolutely ruined by Callum’s heartfelt goodbye last night. Punters across social media howled as one as the entire heartbreaking scene unfolded.

Honestly but, I don’t think anything sums up the entire scene better than this little exchange between Reynold and Emelia, watching on from up on the gantry.

Bloody hell. Two more episodes to go. Then we rest and recover for a thousand years. Or until MasterChef 2021 starts. Whichever comes first.

READ MORE
Power Ranking Every Single Item In Gordon Ramsay's Fucked Up MasterChef Fridge