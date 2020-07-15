…and then there was three. The end stages of MasterChef are always going to produce gut punches, because quite literally not everyone can win it. But even by that emotionally devastating standard, last night’s elimination of Callum Hann was a particularly swift kick in the coight.

Callum, by all accounts a most lovely man indeed, was booted from the competition in fourth place, falling just short of the semi-finals, thanks to some accidentally mushy fish; the result of leaving it in a water bath for a shade too long.

And while his exit from the kitchen was emotional enough, it was the moments immediately following his Round 2 cook-off against Laura Sharrad that provided the biggest tug at the heartstrings.

Following the completion of the challenge, MasterChef cameras lingered on Callum for an extended beat as the gravity of the situation – that either he just ended a good friend’s run in the competition or a good friend ended his – sank in.

The camera stayed with Callum as he visibly tried to wrap his head around the situation, even going so far as to put vision of him asking for a break from filming to air.

God. GOD. What the hell. Why would they do this to me.

READ MORE Power Ranking The 'MasterChef' Final Four By How Shitty It Is That None Of Them Are Reece

For whatever it’s worth, I’m not the only one that was absolutely ruined by Callum’s heartfelt goodbye last night. Punters across social media howled as one as the entire heartbreaking scene unfolded.

if sweet, baby-faced Callum doesn’t make it to the semi finals, we riot #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/CUsaEAtrvF — Isha Bassi (@Isha_Bassi) July 14, 2020

Callum is the most wholesome man on the show his reputation is stellar ???????? #MasterchefAU — boba is back in bidness (@zychiichanart) July 14, 2020

I love Callum’s ‘listening’ face. He gets that little crease between his eyebrows and he always looks a little nervous and a little confused. A true sweetheart. #MasterchefAU — Jade Wirth (@JadeWirth) July 14, 2020

I look forward to eating at both Callum and Laura’s respective restaurants when South Australia opens its border in 2029 #MasterChefAU — Franko (@_thebruz) July 14, 2020

When Callum dropped his head and said "Damn" all of my household had broken hearts. Callum, you are a gentleman and a phenomenal cook. What an amazing Australian role model for our young men! #MasterChefAU — Laura (@LauraJane130) July 14, 2020

We all know he has a cooking school but Callum has also taught the value in being kind and supportive and gracious and positive, and I’m going to miss that on my TV. #MasterChefAU — Sir Kumference (@sirkumference) July 14, 2020

if callum, the most sweetest man to grace the floors of masterchef goes home tonight there will be a riot #MasterChefAU — yashivivivi (@yashivivivi) July 14, 2020

The "new normal" of not being able to give someone a hug is painful. Callum walking to Laura and the two only allowed to cry near each other is not what humans are designed for ☹️☹️#MasterChefAU — s (@thaim1lktea) July 14, 2020

Not dealing with Callum being eliminated very well HAHAHA #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/HP2LnNC7Uj — Paige (@PrincessPCT_) July 14, 2020

"Can I just have a couple of minutes?" A humble question that reflects just how mentally taxing & pressured that cook must have been; modest words that hit our hearts. Callum showed resilience, creativity & confidence each day. What a treat it was to watch him grow #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/GtnBdFGxy1 — Sahar Adatia (@sahar_adatia) July 14, 2020

Please Not Callum

Please Not Callum

Please Not Callum

Please Not Callum

Please Not Callum

Please Not Callum#MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/kkfHvJAjp9 — ❄ (@nubby_han) July 14, 2020

Callum represents us, the audience, growing up with MasterChef. When he first competed, he was only 19. Now, ten years later, he has both a family and a son. This symbolises the show and it's audience coming of age… ????#MasterChefAU — aspen ???? (@aspenblomfield) July 14, 2020

CALLUM'S EYES LOOK KINDA TEARY IN THE INTERVIEW THING PLEASE NO I DON'T THINK I WANT TO FINISH THIS EPISODE #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/EKj9oTDecQ — ass-ᴴruti???? (@lonelysunflwers) July 14, 2020

I am eliminating myself from this show along with Callum. #MasterChefAU — Sheridan M (@25_shez) July 14, 2020

Honestly but, I don’t think anything sums up the entire scene better than this little exchange between Reynold and Emelia, watching on from up on the gantry.

Bloody hell. Two more episodes to go. Then we rest and recover for a thousand years. Or until MasterChef 2021 starts. Whichever comes first.