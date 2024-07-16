The MasterChef Australia 2024 Winner Has Been Revealed & It’s What They Deserve!

The MasterChef Australia winner for 2024 has been revealed and it is none other than Nat. She literally served, and the judges literally ate. We’re obsessed!

After weeks of tricky challenges, emotional moments and a cheeky trip to Hong Kong, this immunity-winning gun has officially taken the $250,000 cash prize and bragging rights until MasterChef Australia 2025 rolls around.

(Image source: 10Play / MasterChef Australia)

After being crowned the MasterChef Australia winner for 2024, reflected on their journey on the beloved cooking show.

“I feel so good, this is crazy,” She said.

“It feels like a dream. I won MasterChef!“

For folks who would love a quickie recap of this year’s MasterChef Australia grand finale, Nat and Pezza went head head-to-head in a cooking challenge where they cooked with the star ingredient, black peppercorn.

In the first round, it was Nat who won with her take on a scotch egg.

(Image source: 10Play / MasterChef Australia)

Following that, the duo were thrown into boiling water by Michelin star trailblazer Clare Smyth who challenged them with a four-hour pressure test.

In this pressure test, Nat and Pezza were tasked with recreating Smyth’s Malteser.

(Image source: 10Play / MasterChef Australia)

Ultimately, it was Nat’s rendition of the dish that won her the $250,000, despite having texture issues!

Welp, I guess that means the MasterChef Kitchen is officially closed for 2024. Head on to 10Play if you feel like rewatching this year’s stellar competition.