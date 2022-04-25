Wondering how much the MasterChef contestants get paid to star on the beloved cooking show? Let’s delve into the tasty receipts, shall we?

The So Dramatic! podcast published a report that included various findings that we figured would be of interest to you foodies.

According to the report, back in 2011, MasterChef participants copped $500 per week, which News.com.au revealed was less than half of the average wage at the time.

By 2013, the contestants were granted a pay increase to $630 per week, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

How did they discover this sneaky intel? Why, by getting their mitts an old copy of the MasterChef contract, of course!

It’s also worth nothing that the winner cops a ‘yuge payday. Take 2019 winner Larissa Takchi, for example. She was awarded $250,000 after winning the comp way back when.

Bear in mind it’s likely that for this year’s season, Faves vs Favourites, the returning MasterChef legends scored a higher salary than the newbies.

According to New Idea, Season 1 runner-up Poh Ling Yeow and Season 3 fan fave Hayden Quinn were earning $40,000 overall when they returned for a recent season of MasterChef.

We’re also basing this off the fact that the returning Bachelor alumni were paid more bucks for Bachelor In Paradise than they made on their respective Bachie season, which makes sense.

As far as reality TV salaries go, this one’s pretty average compared to other shows.

We recently published a report that ranks how sweet the dollarydoos are for these shows and MasterChef ranks higher than Bachie, but lower than MAFS.

At the bottom of the list was The Bachelor, which reportedly pays $100 per day.

Next up was MAFS, which pays just a tad more: $150 per day.

Is it fair that MasterChef contestants earn more bucks than the stars of their Channel Ten stablemate, Bachie? I certainly reckon it is! Especially when you compare skill levels.

Anyone can sign up for a dating show, but not anyone can cook up a storm of telly. Just saying!

Suss out the full list for yourself.