Poh Ling Yeow may not have walked away victorious as the MasterChef Australia winner from Season One, but the contestant-turned-judge did pocket something on her way out of there.

She shared a photo on Instagram of the classic cookbook French Provincial Cooking by Elizabeth David, which has a bunch of recipes for items like soups, soufflés, soups, cassoulets and more.

According to her cheeky caption, it turns out Poh lifted this from the MasterChef Australia lounge without asking. And it’s only fair, because Julie Goodwin took the title and prize money!

“I may have nicked this in Season one and gifted it to myself as a lil second runner-up pressie because they gave Julie Goodwin ALL the cash,” she wrote in the caption.

“It’s taken me 15 years to start reading it but I’m very pleased, I chose well. Damien Pignolet’s French might also have been acquired in the same heist but it’s hard to say.”

Not bad for second place, right? (Image: Instagram @pohlingyeow)

In the comments, Poh joked that Julie “made her do it”, and told her fans the two cookbooks were “both truly magnificent”.

READ MORE MasterChef Australia Had An Incredibly Touching Moment That Brought Poh To Tears On Wednesday’s Ep

Lots of Poh’s fans were tickled by this little behind-the-scenes story, with one saying: “I had a chuckle as I read this, Poh! Only a true cook would choose to stage a cookbook heist!”

“I thought you were going to say it’s taken 15 years… to return it,” another joked.

“Good on you Poh. I would have done the same. A memorable gift to yourself,” a third remarked.

“Don’t feel bad, I still have books I stole from primary school 30 years ago. They ain’t getting them back. Ever,” another added.

MasterChef Australia fans on what Poh Ling Yeow brings to the judging panel

Fans seemed to love the MasterChef Australia judges for 2024. (Image: 10)

Over on the MasterChef Australia Reddit, Poh is a big favourite amongst the fans. One Redditor recently said the addition of the new judges – Poh, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli – helped them realise what the show has been “missing” for the past few seasons.

“It’s the chemistry between the judges! I loved the previous three judges individually, but I don’t think their chemistry was that good,” they said.

“The judges this time around seem to be vibing and enjoying themselves so much in each other’s company, Poh and Sophia are amazing.”

Others agreed, with one saying: “Poh is likeable and brings a different flair to the judging panel.”

READ MORE MasterChef Fans Are Obsessed With This Really Tense Judging Moment Between Sofia & Poh

“Poh was part of shaping [MasterChef Australia’s] legacy. I’m rapt for her that she’s done so well and that she still holds the affection towards MasterChef that brings her back!” another added.

“Poh is always great. [Her celebrity] has lasted for all these years and [she] still exudes excitement and knowledge in every episode,” a third wrote.

Poh has definitely proved you don’t have to win MasterChef Australia to be successful over the years. Add that to the list of reasons why the cooking show is one of the most wholesome ones out there!

Feature Image: Network 10