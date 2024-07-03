MasterChef Australia has always platformed heartwarming stories of the contestants on the show. But Wednesday night’s tear-inducing episode was truly the icing on the croquembouche.

Before the competition really heated up, the contestants were asked by production to share their food heroes. With food being so intrinsically linked to family and culture, every single contestant picked a family member. In tonight’s challenge, they were given a photo of the person who inspired their cooking journey and tasked with using that emotion to create an incredible dish in just 75 minutes.

The winner of the challenge was able to win immunity and become the first contestant with a locked-in spot in finals week.

Not only was there a lot on the line, but the challenge itself was incredibly emotional. One by one, each contestant had to share who their inspiration was and what they meant to them. Even as a viewer, it was clear that the challenge created a gorgeous sense of appreciation in the kitchen — and boy, did the tears flow.

From contestants Josh ‘Pezza’ Perry and Nat Thaipun, to judges Poh Ling Yeow and Andy Allen, the emotional vibes truly hit. But there was one particular moment in the episode that was particularly special — a shared experience between Poh and Nat that caused the waterworks to pour.

I wanna give beautiful Poh a hug. (Image: 10 / MasterChef)

The beautiful moment came when Nat was invited by Andy to share about the person in her photo — her mum.

“She’s honestly the strongest woman I’ve ever met,” Nat told the room passionately.

“Seeing how hard she’s worked and how much she’s sacrificed. She worked and had a restaurant for 30 years and all her love is just expressed through food.

“It’s so hard for her to sometimes cuddle me or show affection but she shows it through food and the reason I am the cook I am today is definitely because of her.”

Nat explained that during the competition, her relationship with her mum has blossomed.

“We used to be so distant and we’ve been talking a lot more,” Nat continued, tears welling in her eyes.

“She’s been loving sharing all of these old ancient recipes, all the food she grew up eating as a kid. I’ve never seen her so proud of me. She’s never said that ever. She’s never been able to verbalise it but she has been now.”

I wanna hug Nat too. (Image: 10 / MasterChef)

The story hits a nerve for Poh.

“Nat, I just wanted to share something,” Poh said, overcome with emotion.

“After I was on MasterChef, was one of the first times my mum had ever expressed that she was proud of me. I think that is why when I’m in this kitchen, I am very emotional because it affected so much of my life outside of cooking.

Cooking became that thing that bonded us because we did have that very Asian thing of having trouble expressing our love. So like, it’s so amazing how this kitchen connects us in so many different ways.”

You can watch the beautiful moment below.

It’s moments like this that remind us why food is so damn important. It isn’t just something we need to stay alive, it’s a way of connecting with other people and showing them we really, truly care.

You can watch MasterChef Australia on 10Play.