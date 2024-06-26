Here’s Why MasterChef Australia Has Scrapped Katy Perry’s ‘Hot N Cold’ Song & Iconic Intro

Katy Perry MasterChef Australia Hot N Cold Intro

By

Rachel Choy

Published

I’m so disappointed by one missing element from MasterChef Australia, and it looks like I’m not alone. 

Can producers please bring back the Katy Perry song “Hot N Cold” and the iconic MasterChef Australia intro? You know, the one with all the contestants being cute with flour or flipping pans and shit. 

The song was dropped from the Channel 10 show last year, and I’m still suffering from the whiplash. MasterChef Australia and Katy Perry go hand-in-hand, so much so that Katy herself even appeared as a guest judge in 2020. It was iconic, and to this, I say: bring back real television!

The MasterChef Australia Intro set to Katy Perry song Hot N Cold

Was this the golden age of television? (Image: 10)

I hopped on Reddit to find other Very Intelligent People who shared my same thoughts – I’m pretty sure this is the reason Reddit exists – and what would you know, it appears there’s a bunch of MasterChef Australia fans who are as furious as I am. 

READ MORE
MasterChef Australia Fans Notice Weird Detail In Hong Kong Week: ‘Is This Normal?’

And look, it’s not just because we all want to be serenaded by Katy’s dulcet tones – the opening credits also helped us get to know the contestants rather quickly. 

During the recent return challenge, one fan said they struggled to figure out who everybody was. 

“I’ve said it before and so have others! Bring back the opening theme song! Please!” one person wrote.

Katy Perry and Jock Zonfrillo on MasterChef Australia

Katy Perry and MasterChef Australia are two peas in a pod. (Image: 10)

“If 10 can’t afford to license Katy Perry any more, how about the song they use in many overseas versions? The cute shots they used to accompany the song, meant we all learned who all the contestants were after just a few nights.”

“If Josh Perry (Pezza) is related to Katy, tell him to tell her to bring the opening titles back,” another joked. 

“I LOVED the old openings with the song. Educational AND cute!” a third exclaimed. 

“Does anyone know why they got rid of the opening with the contestants and the theme song? ‘Hot N Cold’, [was it] too expensive? Harder to know the contestants this way,” another said. 

Why did Channel 10 drop the Katy Perry theme song for MasterChef Australia

I reached out to Channel 10 to see what was the reason behind dropping Katy Perry’s song. There have been rumours going around that it was due to cost, but a spokesperson told us the real reason. 

“The opening credits were removed in Season 15 (2023), the decision was made to get into the action faster at the top of each episode,” they said. 

Well, there you have it! One mystery solved. Now, if we could just figure out the reasons all these contestants went missing

Feature image: 10

Tags:

, ,

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

Peter Dutton's 18 Y.O. Son Snapped On Snapchat Holding A Bag Of White Powder

Peter Dutton’s 18 Y.O. Son Snapped On Snapchat Holding A Bag Of White Powder

News
Nicola Coughlan Has Sparked Dating Rumours With Netflix’s Eamon Farren & Here’s The Evidence

Nicola Coughlan Has Sparked Dating Rumours With Netflix’s Eamon Farren & Here’s The Evidence

Entertainment
MasterChef Australia Fan Theories Emerge After Savindri Perera Fails To Make The Hong Kong Trip

MasterChef Australia Fan Theories Emerge After Savindri Perera Fails To Make The Hong Kong Trip

Entertainment
Taylor Swift Broke Her Silence On Kim Kardashian Diss Track ‘thanK you aIMee’ During Eras Tour Show

Taylor Swift Broke Her Silence On Kim Kardashian Diss Track ‘thanK you aIMee’ During Eras Tour Show

Entertainment