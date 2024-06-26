Here’s Why MasterChef Australia Has Scrapped Katy Perry’s ‘Hot N Cold’ Song & Iconic Intro

I’m so disappointed by one missing element from MasterChef Australia, and it looks like I’m not alone.



Can producers please bring back the Katy Perry song “Hot N Cold” and the iconic MasterChef Australia intro? You know, the one with all the contestants being cute with flour or flipping pans and shit.

The song was dropped from the Channel 10 show last year, and I’m still suffering from the whiplash. MasterChef Australia and Katy Perry go hand-in-hand, so much so that Katy herself even appeared as a guest judge in 2020. It was iconic, and to this, I say: bring back real television!

Was this the golden age of television? (Image: 10)

I hopped on Reddit to find other Very Intelligent People who shared my same thoughts – I’m pretty sure this is the reason Reddit exists – and what would you know, it appears there’s a bunch of MasterChef Australia fans who are as furious as I am.

And look, it’s not just because we all want to be serenaded by Katy’s dulcet tones – the opening credits also helped us get to know the contestants rather quickly.

During the recent return challenge, one fan said they struggled to figure out who everybody was.

“I’ve said it before and so have others! Bring back the opening theme song! Please!” one person wrote.

Katy Perry and MasterChef Australia are two peas in a pod. (Image: 10)

“If 10 can’t afford to license Katy Perry any more, how about the song they use in many overseas versions? The cute shots they used to accompany the song, meant we all learned who all the contestants were after just a few nights.”

“If Josh Perry (Pezza) is related to Katy, tell him to tell her to bring the opening titles back,” another joked.

“I LOVED the old openings with the song. Educational AND cute!” a third exclaimed.

“Does anyone know why they got rid of the opening with the contestants and the theme song? ‘Hot N Cold’, [was it] too expensive? Harder to know the contestants this way,” another said.

Why did Channel 10 drop the Katy Perry theme song for MasterChef Australia?

I reached out to Channel 10 to see what was the reason behind dropping Katy Perry’s song. There have been rumours going around that it was due to cost, but a spokesperson told us the real reason.

“The opening credits were removed in Season 15 (2023), the decision was made to get into the action faster at the top of each episode,” they said.



Well, there you have it! One mystery solved. Now, if we could just figure out the reasons all these contestants went missing…

Feature image: 10