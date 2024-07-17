MasterChef Australia’s Josh ‘Pezza’ Perry Reveals If The Finale Was ‘Faked’ & Who Started The Rumour

MasterChef Australia is officially done and dusted for a year, so PEDESTRIAN.TV finally got to ask both winner Nat Thaipun and runner-up Josh ‘Pezza’ Perry about some pesky rumours that have been flying around about the finale.

There have been whispers the Grand Finale was “faked” and that the contestants didn’t know who actually won the $250,000 until it aired on TV. Yahoo! Lifestyle previously reported that two separate endings were filmed in mid-January, so both Nat and Pezza would’ve had their moment in the sun.

Nat confirmed this wasn’t true, saying the finale was “very real”. Plus, if there were two endings filmed, there would’ve been a lot of confetti to clean up in between!

“That would make us really good actors though, we would be good at what we do!” Nat laughed.

Filming this twice would’ve been a nightmare. (Image: 10)

Pezza echoed what Nat said, but then made a cheeky admission: he might have been the one who started the rumour.

Instead of telling his friends and family at home who won MasterChef Australia, he lied and said he didn’t know because production was keeping it top secret. It’s low-key genius, but also hilarious that the rumour has made its way around the block.

“I gotta be honest. I told a fair few people that [rumour] because they all asked me [who won] when I got home,” he admitted.

“I did that with all my family, except the ones who were there [at the finale]. They asked me, ‘Did you win? Did you win?’. I said, ‘I don’t know. They just filmed two endings and we don’t know [which one is real].’

“So that was probably me who started the rumour, so sorry about that.”

Josh ‘Pezza’ Perry on the most ‘surprising’ thing about MasterChef Australia

If you’re a lifelong MasterChef Australia fan you probably adore how wholesome the show is. The contestants all appear to get along well and are genuinely upset when one of their friends leaves the kitchen.

It’s unusual to see in a reality TV show, where most producers are ramping up the drama, MasterChef Australia lets the cooking speak for itself.

Besties on and off screen. (Image: 10)

Pezza – who hasn’t watched much MasterChef Australia in the past – told PEDESTRIAN.TV that he was really “surprised” by how friendly everybody was on set. And thank god, because if he’d turned around and labelled someone like Mimi Wong as a villain, I would’ve cried.

“I guess, one of the things that surprised me on there is how friendly everybody is. We all wanted the best for each other. There’s no negativity with any of that with the contestants [even though] you’re playing for a grand prize,” he said.

“[It] really blew me away. We were all the best of mates and so on, and I made friends for life.”



Oh MasterChef, please never change!

Feature Image: Network 10