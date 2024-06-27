MasterChef Australia Viewers Have One Big Problem With Hong Kong Week: ‘What’s The Point?’

MasterChef Australia hasn’t taken contestants overseas since season nine in 2017, so viewers were very excited about the Hong Kong trip for 2024.

All the contestants – apart from Savindri ‘Sav’ Perera – headed to the foodie city for a week of challenges, street eats and to have some good old tourist fun.

But since only three episodes were based in Hong Kong – the contestants came back to Melbourne for Wednesday night’s challenge – fans took to social media to complain about the fact that Hong Kong week was actually kinda boring.

The contestants had more fun in Hong Kong than we did watching their trip. (Image: 10)

You see, they spent a bunch of time in HK, but didn’t do all that much. There weren’t any eliminations – possibly because Sav couldn’t make the trip – and foodies tuning in looking for tips for their own future trips were left empty-handed.

“Was anyone else a little underwhelmed with Hong Kong week? I was expecting something bigger but didn’t get it. It seemed like they were there only three days,” one person said in a Facebook group.

“Not sure what the point of going to Hong Kong was, if you don’t showcase the place and just cook in an alley,” another added.

“We did not learn any new techniques or about [where the] good food places [are] in Hong Kong,” a third said.

“I would’ve liked to see when they were exploring on their own. Sounds like they had some amazing food,” another wrote.

The contestants were able to learn from a bunch of top chefs in the city. (Image: 10)

The big challenge in Hong Kong was the memory pressure test – you know, the one where the contestants froze their butts off – and saw Mimi Wong, Nat Thaipun and Harry Butterfield cook Michelin Star Chef Vicky Cheng’s radish dish without a recipe.

Nat won the challenge, securing immunity for the upcoming Sunday episode back in the MasterChef Australia kitchen, and she told 10Play she was inspired by the trip.

“Hong Kong made me realise that this could be my life… not even could be my life, I’m going to make it my life,” she said.

“I had never really been proud of myself, and I was starting to feel a bit more confident in myself.”

So it appears Hong Kong week was at least good for the contestants, even if viewers weren’t too keen on it.

Lots of rumours have been floating around about Sav missing the Hong Kong trip, with the judges and a Channel 10 spokesperson saying it was due to “personal reasons”.

When Sav posted some photos of her dish from Wednesday night’s episode on Instagram, she referenced her absence.

“Not being in HK with the rest of the guys wasn’t easy, but life happens and I am happy to be back in the MasterChef Australia kitchen after being thoroughly loved and supported by my loved ones in South Australia,” she said.

“Thank you for everyone who checked in and thank you for respecting my privacy.”

Savindri ‘Sav’ Perera wowed the judges recently with her okra curry dish. (Image: 10)

The competition is now getting to the nail-biting end, with the finale not far off.

MasterChef Australia airs Sunday through to Wednesday at 7:30 pm AEST.

Feature image: Channel 10