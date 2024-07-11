MasterChef Australia’s Harry Butterfield Reveals ‘Hardest’ Part Of Competing On The Cooking Show

MasterChef Australia contestant Harry Butterfield has been given the chop from the competition, so he’s found himself with a lil bit of time to spare. And what’s that I hear? The Fish King himself has been spilling his (fish) guts about the comp to PEDESTRIAN.TV?? How convenient!!



He just revealed that the “pressure” he felt during filming was one of the “hardest” parts of competing on MasterChef Australia.

Aside from being separated from his family and loved ones – which he says was probably tough for every contestant – he hated having to constantly come up with creative ideas under extreme pressure.

“The hardest thing outside of that was just day in, day out, rocking up and having to think on your feet [and] be creative, have ideas and execute things,” he told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

Harry Butterfield was a fan fave on MasterChef Australia. (Image: 10)

His biggest fear was turning up to a challenge and having no ideas, which TBF, would also be my worst nightmare.

“There were days where you’d be rolling into set thinking like, ‘Alright, I hope I have an idea today and I’m not just standing there twiddling my thumbs for 90 minutes’,” he said.

“That pressure to be able to think creatively, I found that pretty difficult and draining.”

The pressure he’s talking about doesn’t come from anybody else on the show, but from himself. He wanted to push himself to be the best cook he could possibly be… and he came fourth, so I’d say it paid off!

“I am glad in hindsight that I did put that much pressure on myself, because I think I did show a lot of versatility and an ability to [keep] things interesting,” he said.

When asked if there were any hidden behind-the-scenes moments viewers may have missed, Harry revealed he’d actually turned up to one of the filming days feeling a little bit *dusty*. But for good reason! He tied the knot with his long-term partner Lily Wood over the weekend between filming episodes 13 and 14.

Fans had no idea, but Harry invited one of his MasterChef Australia besties Gill Dinh to join him for the festivities.

“Gill came to my wedding and was sort of like [the] undercover MasterChef friend, but she just slotted in with my family and had an epic time,” he recalled.

“That was pretty fun, but… we both rolled into set on the Monday to film the [next] episodes, a little bit hungover from a big weekend of wedding festivities!”

MasterChef besties! (Image: 10)

The MasterChef Australia journey wraps up next week, with the winner being announced on Tuesday, 16 July after an epic grand finale. Harry is hoping Savindri ‘Sav’ Perera takes home the crown, but with strong competition in Nat Thaipun and Josh ‘Pezza’ Perry, it could be anyone’s game.

MasterChef Australia airs Sunday through to Tuesday at 7:30 pm AEST on Channel 10.

Feature Image: Network 10