The most wholesome reality TV show is coming back in hot. Make some room on your plate for a generous serving of feelings courtesy of Season 14 of MasterChef Australia.

We really hope you saved room for sweets because this year’s format is going to be all emotions. This time around we are being dished up a Fans & Favourites format, where 12 former contestants are returning to the Masterchef kitchen for another go on the burners.

The returning faves will be cooking off against 12 brand new faces who have been picked as some of the best and brightest home cooks in Australia at the moment. Think TikTokers, home cooks and people who are just damn passionate about creating delicious food for their loved ones.

It all kicks off on Monday, April 18 on Channel 10, so here’s who’s are coming to the kitchen to bring the heat and cook up a storm to get those precious immunity pins.

Who Will Be In MasterChef Australia Season 14: Fans & Favourites?

Favourites

Julie Goodwin (Season 1)

Alvin Quah (Season 2)

Michael Weldon (Season 3)

Mindy Woods (Season 4)

Christina Batista (Season 5)

Sarah Todd (Season 6)

Billy McKay (Season 7)

John Carasig (Season 7)

Sashi Cheliah (Season 10)

Aldo Ortado (Season 10)

Tommy Pham (Season 13)

Minoli De Silva (Season 13)

It’s an absolute bunch of legends from seasons past on the tools this year. Now we’ve been reintroduced to all our Favourites, let’s meet all the newbies entering the MasterChef kitchen to try and beat the creme de la creme.

Fans

Daniel, NT

Chris, Victoria

Dulan, Victoria

Harry, Victoria

Jenn, Queensland

Keyma, Victoria

Matt, Victoria

Ali, NSW

Max, Victoria

Montana, Queensland

Steph, Victoria

Melanie, WA

What a smorgasbord of foodies and home cooks donning the aprons this year and serving up a wholesome storm for all of us drooling on our trackies at home.

MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites premieres on Channel 10 on Monday, April 18 and you can stream or catch up on 10Play.