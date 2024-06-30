MasterChef Australia Fans Have Found Footage Of The US Version On TikTok & They’re In Shock

During the 15 years MasterChef Australia has been on our screens, we’ve come to know it as the most wholesome, kindhearted reality show around. The contestants support each other, develop beautiful friendships and genuinely help one another be the best cook they can be. But it turns out that’s not entirely the case for other country’s iterations of the show.

When a snippet from the US MasterChef appeared on my TikTok FYP, I was rattled to my core. The clip — which has amassed more than six million views at the time of writing — follows 2014’s Season Five contestants Ahran Cho and Leslie Gilliams as they butt heads throughout the competition.

It kicked off when a then 56-year-old Leslie pronounced then-18-year-old Ahran’s name wrong but the drama between them intensifies when they’re forced to work together in a team challenge.

“If you forget the most important ingredient for doughnuts, you’re kind of stupid and you should go home,” Ahran says in her solo interview.

Meanwhile, Leslie brushes Ahran off as a disrespectful teenager.

“Can I say something, or are you just gonna jump in every time because you’re an 18-year-old and that’s what you do?” Leslie snaps at Ahran during the challenge.

“You can disrespect me all you want okay? Because that’s what teenagers do. OK, so grow up and grow some balls!”

You can check out the negative vibes between them below.

While it’s completely normal to have disagreements in such a high-pressure situation, the entire tone of the conflict is different from the MasterChef AU we know and love. The scenes are accompanied by drama-intensifying music with lots of focus by production on the arguments had by contestants.

According to the MasterChef AU subreddit, the difference between the Australian and American versions of the show is night and day.

“I’m an American. Masterchef US is a complete joke compared to AU,” a redditor began.

“We only get one episode per week in the US… one freaking episode! They spend the first four weeks just showing auditions of people trying to get on the show.”



“I’ll never forget when I first discovered MasterChef AU and saw how many episodes there were…. I was like ‘This is amazing!’” wrote another American.

“MasterChef US encourages this kind of drama,” commented another.

“It’s not a kind show, and the best home cooks would definitely stay away. From what I’ve heard of the auditions — the producers choose personalities that will clash and encourage certain personas. Cooking is not the focus at all.

“Wish they’d learn that the world loves MasterChef Australia because it’s a big bowl of comfort that promotes kindness, cooperation and really good food. The world has enough toxicity and drama. I need my food shows to be a warm hug.”

I agree with you there, boss.

Ahran Cho. (Image: MasterChef Wiki) Leslie Gilliam. (Image: MasterChef Wiki)

Wondering what happened to Leslie and Ahran?

Well, for many viewers, Leslie and Ahran’s feud was the highlight of the season. Although they got off to a bad start, the pair eventually formed an understanding and developed a father-daughter-like relationship on the show. How sweet is that?

“Okay but Ahran and Leslie’s friendship after is so sweet,” commented a TikToker.

Bless up!!!