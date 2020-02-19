Holy tapdancing shit. Not only does this year’s season of MasterChef Australia represent a seismic shift in the show’s landscape thanks to the arrival of a brand new panel of hosts/judges, but the devious sods at Channel Ten have casually unveiled the biggest bombshell of all: Season 2020 is an All Stars one.

Rather than a new crop of kitchen hopefuls bending themselves over backwards in the hope of attaining true food glory, this year’s MasterChef will see a swathe of past favourites – all of whom fell just short of securing the coveted Ceremonial Prop Plate – coming back for one more chance at Australian TV’s biggest food-related prize.

Officially titled MasterChef: Back To Win, this year’s cast is comprised of 24 returning competitors, spanning the entire 11-season history of the show.

Those saddling up for another tilt at the title, in order of their past seasons, are as follows:

SEASON 1

Chris Badenoch

Poh Ling Yeow

SEASON 2

Callum Hann

Courtney Roulston

SEASON 3

Dani Venn

Hayden Quinn

SEASON 4

Amina Elshafei

Ben Milbourne

SEASON 5

Lynton Tapp

SEASON 6

Emelia Jackson

Laura Sharrad

Tracy Collins

SEASON 7

Reynold Poernomo

Rose Adam

SEASON 8

Harry Foster

SEASON 9

Ben Ungermann

Sarah Tiong

SEASON 10

Brendan Pang

Jess Liemantara

Khanh Ong

Reece Hignell

Sarah Clare

SEASON 11

Simon Toohey

Tessa Boersma

We are thrilled to welcome back to the #MasterChefAU kitchen some very familiar and loveable faces ???? MasterChef Back to Win coming soon to 10 ????‍???? pic.twitter.com/4BCf3Yw1dK — #MasterChefAU (@masterchefau) February 19, 2020

Look at them all! Look at all those beautiful bastards! There’s six runners-up in that bunch! SIX! Including the almighty Poh, who is the goddamned truth.

But then there’s Hayden and Harry and the two Bens and poor sweet Brendan who you might remember as the guy who nearly sliced his hand clean off in season ten.

And REYNOLD! Reynold!!!! He’s back! The dessert king! The man himself! He’s BACK, baby!

An unbelievable cast of champions there. And all of them set to join the new hosting/judging panel of Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong, and season four MasterChef champion Andy Allan.

The only real question still remaining now is, where the bloody hell is John?

Bring back the veloute, Channel Ten. You know it makes sense.

MasterChef: Back To Win is set to premiere at some point this year on a date TBD. Get. Bloody. Keen.