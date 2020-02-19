Holy tapdancing shit. Not only does this year’s season of MasterChef Australia represent a seismic shift in the show’s landscape thanks to the arrival of a brand new panel of hosts/judges, but the devious sods at Channel Ten have casually unveiled the biggest bombshell of all: Season 2020 is an All Stars one.

Rather than a new crop of kitchen hopefuls bending themselves over backwards in the hope of attaining true food glory, this year’s MasterChef will see a swathe of past favourites – all of whom fell just short of securing the coveted Ceremonial Prop Plate – coming back for one more chance at Australian TV’s biggest food-related prize.

Officially titled MasterChef: Back To Win, this year’s cast is comprised of 24 returning competitors, spanning the entire 11-season history of the show.

READ MORE Heston Buttermenthol Has Been Unceremoniously Booted From 'MasterChef Australia'

Those saddling up for another tilt at the title, in order of their past seasons, are as follows:

SEASON 1

  • Chris Badenoch
  • Poh Ling Yeow

SEASON 2

  • Callum Hann
  • Courtney Roulston

SEASON 3

  • Dani Venn
  • Hayden Quinn

SEASON 4

  • Amina Elshafei
  • Ben Milbourne

SEASON 5

  • Lynton Tapp

SEASON 6

  • Emelia Jackson
  • Laura Sharrad
  • Tracy Collins

SEASON 7

  • Reynold Poernomo
  • Rose Adam

SEASON 8

  • Harry Foster

SEASON 9

  • Ben Ungermann
  • Sarah Tiong

SEASON 10

  • Brendan Pang
  • Jess Liemantara
  • Khanh Ong
  • Reece Hignell
  • Sarah Clare

SEASON 11

  • Simon Toohey
  • Tessa Boersma

Look at them all! Look at all those beautiful bastards! There’s six runners-up in that bunch! SIX! Including the almighty Poh, who is the goddamned truth.

But then there’s Hayden and Harry and the two Bens and poor sweet Brendan who you might remember as the guy who nearly sliced his hand clean off in season ten.

And REYNOLD! Reynold!!!! He’s back! The dessert king! The man himself! He’s BACK, baby!

An unbelievable cast of champions there. And all of them set to join the new hosting/judging panel of Jock ZonfrilloMelissa Leong, and season four MasterChef champion Andy Allan.

The only real question still remaining now is, where the bloody hell is John?

Bring back the veloute, Channel Ten. You know it makes sense.

MasterChef: Back To Win is set to premiere at some point this year on a date TBD. Get. Bloody. Keen.

READ MORE Welp, Looks Like George Calombaris' Staff Learned They Might Lose Their Jobs Via His Insta
Image: Twitter / MasterChef AU