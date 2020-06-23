Something very strange happened in the wardrobe department of MasterChef: Back to Win last night. Something that was not explained, nor addressed, in any form or fashion. Without warning, quite literally mid-episode, it appeared that judge Andy Allen changed his pants as if by magic, only to change them back again by the end of the episode.

It’s possibly one of the most bizarre quirks in MasterChef history, this saga of Andy’s pants.

At the top of the episode we were introduced to Andy’s outfit for the day; albeit on that made him look like he’d just rolled out of a display bed at a Cotton On.

In his defence, this was filmed mid-coronavirus lockdown. And if everyone else got to go to work in their pyjamas there’s literally no reason why Andy couldn’t either.

These bizarre checked numbers were featured prominently across the top of the show, and during the cook as well, as seen here in a sequence where Andy pestered Poh for a hot minute or two.

But then, when the time came to judge the contestants’ food, something strange happened.

Andy, by the looks of it, had different pants on. Jet black jeans, it would seem.

Those seemingly different pants were present throughout the entire judging process.

They were there when Andy judged Callum.

They were there when Andy judged Tessa.

But then magically, when the final verdict was delivered, they had disappeared again; replaced by the green checked strides of yore.

So what the hell happened here? Did Andy have severe pants-based indecision? Did he flip flop between outfits like a perfectly fluffy pancake? Did he accidentally drop food on them mid-shoot leading to some truly heroic work from the MasterChef laundry department?

Hell, did he at one point just strip off everything but his pants to go running about in the rain since the show decided to establish that it was pissing down for some reason?

The truth, it seems, is that the phantom extra pants didn’t actually exist at all.

Through some weird quirk of studio lighting, Andy’s pants only showed up as checked in very specific circumstances. In others, they appeared solid black on-screen.

Here are the “black” pants as they appeared on screen:

But if we zoom in, drop out the contrast, and blast the holy bejeezus out of the brightness, the truth becomes clear:

Those are, unquestionably, checked pants. The same ones he had on all episode. In fact, he never changed pants at all.

What weird quirk of TV lighting and shooting contributed to this trick of the eye remains to be seen. But as far as we’re concerned, this case is now closed.