Kim Kardashian has shared a concerned text that Mason Disick sent her regarding North West‘s chaotic Instagram live venture earlier this month, and well, he’s definitely Kourtney‘s son.

As you’ve probably seen by now, agent of chaos North West went live on TikTok without permission and gave a house tour before barging in on an unassuming Kim’s room while the beauty star was in bed scrolling on her phone. Hilarious for us, but not so much for Kim.

Now, Kim has shared a text that Mason apparently sent her about his concerns for North’s safety, since she’s only eight years old.

“Hi I don’t wanna disrespect north but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret,” Mason’s texts began.

“I did the exact same thing as she did,” he went on to write. “I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said.”

Kim told him she agreed, and thanked him for his concern.

“I appreciate you looking out Mason,” Kim wrote.

“And I agree. She felt bad and I don’t think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it.”

Now, I don’t know about you, but I’m convinced that there’s no way Mason wrote that tweet. This is a PR op if I’ve ever seen one — with some even claiming Kourtney wrote it for him.

not kourtney pretending to be her son ???? https://t.co/YijBchdbts — Kat (@feneptune_) December 15, 2021

i’m crying coz this was kourtney ???????? https://t.co/AzGvnUSXpu — ً (@kealey____) December 15, 2021

Kris Jenner after suggesting Kourtney to write a message as Mason to Kim:pic.twitter.com/K7Ni3Z8BNE https://t.co/peeXG63fjd — MaryJ's boot (@leoadri6) December 15, 2021

Aint no 11 year old typing like that???????? if kourtney don't move like are we forgetting mason was just exposing the family tea himself???????????? — ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@NICKIANGELIC) December 15, 2021

The text makes more (or less?) sense when you remember that Mason Disick was constantly making secret accounts and trying to spill family gossip not long ago. Last year, when he was 10 years old, he exposed tea about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s relationship on Instagram live before having his account shut down. Kourtney also ended up shutting down his TikTok account after he got in a feud with Jeffree Star.

He’s definitely Kourtney’s son and it’s annoying. He needs to mind his business and let his cousin expose the family https://t.co/Jt9NSaNrzu — AB. (@_afisher) December 15, 2021

Mason, love your wisdom and caring nature, but let North spill those secrets. xx