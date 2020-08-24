Last night, Sophie Monk was unmasked as The Dragonfly on The Masked Singer (as we accurately reported earlier in the day, along with two other spoilers).

But it seemed that not everyone was happy for her latest venture as her former Bardot bandmate Tiffani Wood called her out on Instagram for taking part in the show after allegedly telling the girls she was “too busy” for a band reunion.

“I thought Sophie was too busy for a Bardot reunion,” Tiffani wrote on Instagram, as spotted by So Dramatic!. “I mean… she’s wearing a dragonfly costume, singing on a stage, while I have to try and get six kids to sleep before the show comes on.”

She went on to take a swipe at Sophie’s friendship with judge Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, writing: “Think I’ll go one step further and predict a new single release.

“Coming to a radio station near you and played by her bestie Jackie O first.”

Fellow Bardot bandmate Sally Polihronas seemed to agree with Tiffani’s sentiment, reposting her Story alongside the text “BOOM”.

Back in April, Tiffani told the Courier Mail that Sophie’s been trying to distance herself from the band and “doesn’t like any association.”

“Sophie doesn’t like the association with Bardot. Anything that’s tagged with Bardot on her [Instagram] page she deletes,” she said.

Forget ~poison~, this shit is flat-out toxic.