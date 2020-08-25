Thanks for signing up!

Another episode of Masked Singer, another round of guesses for what almost always ends up being an Aussie musical star. This time it’s Lucy Durack who people reckon is Cactus.

Cactus has been one of the most interesting (and dare I say… seductive) costumes of the whole season. Now, it seems all clues point to Durack. Like, pretty much all of them.

It seems the downside to being in so many different musicals is that the clues are so obvious… to some people.

I agree with Twitter about Lucy Durack being the cactus, you’ve shown very good evidence. What I would like to know, however is who is Lucy Durack? #MaskedSingerAU — Gracey Kay (@allthingskirby) August 25, 2020

Before we get to the clues, can we take a moment to appreciate that song choice? Helen Lovejoy is quaking right now.

I can’t wait to explain to future generations that a cactus with boobs once sang about masturbation on national TV and that that wasn’t even remotely the weirdest thing to happen in 2020. #MaskedSingerAU — ???? Nicky Rowlands ???? (@Nicky__Rowlands) August 25, 2020

Good luck explaining this song to the kids, folks. #MaskedSingerAU — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) August 25, 2020

OK, on to the clues.

First up: Wicked. Durack was in it. The stans know.

Even with the voice distortion the Cactus sounds like Lucy Durack. Some people just have very distinctive voices. And some of us saw Wicked 18 times in Melbourne…#MaskedSingerAU — Fiona Eloise Bulle (@fifail) August 25, 2020

Lots of WICKED clues!!! Lucy Durack!!! #MaskedSingerAU — Scott Thompson (@scott_thompson1) August 25, 2020

Exhibit B: Legally Blonde, the musical. If that cactus costume doesn’t give of Legally Blonde vibes, I don’t know what does.

“I’m in the pink now” and Lucy Durack played glinda….. #MaskedSingerAU — kira (@robbiesronan) August 25, 2020

Lucy Durack as Cactus – ‘In the pink’ – she was in Legally Blonde the musical. ‘Medical degree’ – starred in Doctor Doctor. #MaskedSingerAU — cameron adams (@cameron_adams) August 25, 2020

Then there was that Spice Girls hint… which apparently pointed an Insta post from three whole years ago.

I’ve got you Lucy! #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/7sOMEudhnr — gem ???????? im ready for combat/ FAN account (@Gemmy0298) August 25, 2020

Oh, and she was also in the TV show Doctor Doctor…

Lucy Durack was at Doctor Doctor. So, cactus is Lucy Durack. #MaskedSingerAU — Erna Glassford (@SimplyCheecky) August 25, 2020

cactus’ doctor refrences cause lucy was on doctor doctor and her saying she turned pink is cause she played elle woods in legally blonde on stage #MaskedSingerAU — amy (@_amysticaldream) August 25, 2020

…and the Australian seasons of Mamma Mia!

Are they the boots Lucy Durack wore in Mamma Mia theatre folk? “Cross country” – relates to storyline of MM? #MaskedSingerAU — cameron adams (@cameron_adams) August 25, 2020

It just all adds up. But unfortunately, no Shrek clues… yet.

As soon as I saw that oil can and then the in the pink clue, hello Glinda and Legally Blonde .. & those medical references- she was in the tv show Doctor Doctor… yet more proof it’s Lucy Durack #cactus #MaskedSingerAU @maskedsinger_au — Matt Merlino ❌ (@merboy82) August 25, 2020

It also explains why her voice is so damn good.