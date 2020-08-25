Another episode of Masked Singer, another round of guesses for what almost always ends up being an Aussie musical star. This time it’s Lucy Durack who people reckon is Cactus.

Cactus has been one of the most interesting (and dare I say… seductive) costumes of the whole season. Now, it seems all clues point to Durack. Like, pretty much all of them.

It seems the downside to being in so many different musicals is that the clues are so obvious… to some people.

Before we get to the clues, can we take a moment to appreciate that song choice? Helen Lovejoy is quaking right now.

OK, on to the clues.

First up: Wicked. Durack was in it. The stans know.

Exhibit B: Legally Blonde, the musical. If that cactus costume doesn’t give of Legally Blonde vibes, I don’t know what does.

Then there was that Spice Girls hint… which apparently pointed an Insta post from three whole years ago.

Oh, and she was also in the TV show Doctor Doctor…

…and the Australian seasons of Mamma Mia!

It just all adds up. But unfortunately, no Shrek clues… yet.

It also explains why her voice is so damn good.

