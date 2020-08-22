Production on The Masked Singer Australia has been forced to shut down after seven dancers on the show tested positive to COVID-19.

Following the outbreak, all judges and stars have been told to self-isolate immediately, the Herald Sun reports.

The news comes after one of the backup dancers claimed they felt sick at work on Friday. The staff member then went home and was asked to be tested.

Unfortunately, contact tracing later showed that a whopping seven members of the team had contracted the virus.

Acting under the advice of the DHHS, the show has immediately been shut down for cleaning and all members of the cast and crew have been directed to self-isolate.

It is unclear whether the masked stars are considered a “close contact” of the dancers, or whether they will be required to isolate for the full 14 days.

There is no word yet on how the outbreak will impact the season moving forward.

More to come.